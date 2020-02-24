Log in
Ernst Pushes for More Trade Opportunities for Iowans, Calls for Deal with the UK

02/24/2020 | 11:53am EST

WASHINGTON - On the heels of several major trade wins in recent weeks and months-such as the signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a phase one trade deal with China, and a trade deal with Japan-U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) is urging the Trump Administration to move quickly in negotiating a trade deal with the United Kingdom (UK).

In a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Senator Ernst and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are calling for the administration to prioritize getting a trade agreement done with the UK in light of their recent departure from the European Union, which could provide a boost for Iowa's agriculture and manufacturing sectors in particular.

The senators write, 'We urge quick action, in part, because the UK has the greatest freedom of action now - it is in the interest of the United States to act before the European Union does. Prioritizing these negotiations will ensure American workers, farmers, and service providers have the best possible chance at earning new access to UK markets.'

Click here to view the letter.

The other Senators included on the letter are Rob Portman (R-OH), Chris Coons (D-DE), John Thune (R-SD), Tom Carper (D-DE), John Barrasso (R-WY), Angus King (I-ME), Thom Tillis (R-NC), John Boozman (R-AR), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Richard Burr (R-NC), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME), David Perdue (R-GA), James Inhofe (R-OK), John Hoeven (R-ND), John Cornyn (R-TX), and Jerry Moran (R-KS).

###

Disclaimer

Joni Ernst published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 16:52:02 UTC
