Ernst & Young Global : Deepening economic disparity as UKs largest cities take lions share of FDI

59% of all Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) went to the 12 Core Cities in 2018 compared to less than a third (31%) in 1997

20 years of static FDI leaves small and medium towns, and rural communities, falling way below the scale of investment across Core Cities

University and ex-industrial towns experience fall of 50% in number of manufacturing FDI projects in 2018

Need for UK policy-making to put towns and communities at the centre of the Industrial Strategy and deliver on infrastructure promises

LONDON, 7 October 2019: A report by EY and the Centre For Towns reveals the stark and deepening disparity of foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into the UK, with the UK's largest cities attracting an ever-greater share of inward investment with little signs of spillover benefit for the areas that surround them.

The joint report, which captures detailed analysis on where FDI has located across the UK's cities, towns, communities and villages over the last twenty-one years, also points to a continued structural imbalance between London and the South East and the rest of the UK in terms of the inflows of investment from overseas.

The report aims is to encourage open dialogue between business leaders, investors and policymakers on how to maximise regional and national economic performance.

Commenting on the report, Lisa Nandy MP and Co-Founder of the Centre For Towns, said: 'We're pleased to work with EY on such an important theme; investment into our towns. This report lays out how unfair the current economic model is. London and the Core Cities swallow far too much of the investment coming into the country, benefitting as they do from an economic model which means they are best-equipped to capture such investment. Those places which are best placed to attract inward investment secure it, whilst towns with creaking infrastructure, a hollowed-out skills base and ageing populations simply cannot compete for investment on a level playing field. The government rightly talks about levelling up disparities between towns and cities. This excellent report outlines one reason why this needs to happen now.'

'Core Cities' are magnets for investment

The level of investment into the UK's 12 largest cities - or Core Cities as they are defined in the report - has increased from less than a third (31%) in 1997 to nearly two-thirds (59%) in 2018, with over half of all projects over the past two decades being attracted into the major population centres.

London has been the primary beneficiary of FDI projects secured by the Core Cities but Bristol, Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle Upon Tyne all more than doubled the number of projects between 1997 and 2017. Nevertheless, London's 5,875 projects in the period dwarfs the 419 secured by second placed Manchester. This trend continued in 2018, with London accounting for 457 (73%) of the total of 624 FDI projects secured.

Disparity between towns and cities deepens

To an extent, the UK's leading performance in Europe in attracting FDI since 1997 has masked the wide differences in performance between the UK's Core Cities and other areas.

Over the past two decades, large towns - classified by Centre For Towns as locations with a population of over 75,000 people - have seen their share of FDI fall from 26% at the start of the period to 17% last year, and all place types - except Core Cities - attracted fewer projects in 2018 than they did in 1997. In 2018 the gap widened further, with university towns (down 46%), coastal towns (down 84%), ex-industrial towns (down 35%) and new towns (down 41%) all seeing significant falls in the number of FDI projects.

EY's UK Chief Economist, Mark Gregory comments: 'The towns and conurbations on the periphery of the UK's Core Cities are facing unprecedented economic challenges, but what is particularly worrying is how deep the economic disparity between cities, towns and smaller communities has become over the last 12 months. Core Cities have been far more successful in attracting FDI while levels of investment in other locations has, at best, flatlined over the past 20 years.

'UK economic policy has tended to be based around Core Cities and this is likely to have exacerbated the geographic disparities in attracting FDI. With Brexit being one of a range of challenges facing the UK economy it is vital that a new approach to FDI policy, centred on geography, is developed as a priority.'

Falls in manufacturing FDI impacts university and ex-industrial towns

Drilling down into the characteristics of different towns reveals the historic success of university towns in attracting investment. The number of FDI projects attracted annually by these locations increased from 73 to 180 between 2013 and 2017. However, in 2018, their project numbers almost halved to 97, with the fall in R&D and manufacturing projects being the major factors in this decline.

Ex-industrial towns saw a major decline in project numbers from 69 in 1997 to 18 in 2013, but then experienced a significant revival through to 2017. However, this rally came to an end in 2018 with only 35 projects attracted, a 50% drop in one year. As with University towns, this decline was primarily due to the fall in the number of manufacturing projects, a sector the ex-industrial towns disproportionately rely on for inward investment.

Mark adds: 'Brexit was one of the major reasons for the manufacturing decline, with the UK performing significantly worse than Europe overall. Investors cited worries over supply chain risks, tariffs on exports and imports and the costs of customs compliance as factors causing them to hold off from investing in the UK. All of these factors have a more significant impact on manufacturers than businesses in other sectors.

Policy change needed to address economic imbalance

The report says that while moves in recent years to devolve economic decision-making in the UK have generated some clear benefits, with the Northern Powerhouse and Midlands Engine being recent examples, a true bottom-up approach to redefine the UK's industrial strategy is needed that seeks to match the requirements of investors to the features of individual locations.

Overseas investors make their decisions based on the fit between the needs of their businesses and the characteristics of the locations available to them. The market continues to change and the challenge for policy makers is to anticipate evolving requirements and to provide the support and resources to enable places to respond to market demand,' says Mark.

EY's 2019 UK Attractiveness Survey asked foreign investors about the criteria they use before deciding to invest in a location. Significantly, the availability of transport and technological infrastructure was cited by 34% of investors while 32% identified the quality of the local skills base as a driver of investment decisions. This is the first time that infrastructure has been the most important criterion, suggesting that the some of the UK's stalled infrastructure commitments have started to influence inward investors' attitudes.

He adds: 'A strong skills base and sound transport and broadband infrastructure for any location hoping to attract inward investment is a must. Many of our towns suffer from a combination of ageing populations, comparatively poorly qualified working-age populations and a crumbling transport infrastructure and broadband connections. Policy must seek to address these disadvantages, in an integrated way, most obviously by delivering on the commitments already made government and investing more in the places with the greatest gaps in these areas.'

Professor Will Jennings of the University of Southampton and Co-Founder of the Centre For Towns, concluded: 'This joint report by EY and Centre For Towns highlights the deep and persisting geographical imbalance of the UK economy. As cities continue to move forward - attracting both investment and younger, more skilled populations - and many peripheral areas struggle to keep up, we need to consider whether this economic model is sustainable.

While government has recently signalled its commitment to supporting towns, the evidence presented in the report highlights the challenge of attracting investment - given both the structural focus of the UK economic model and wider political and economic uncertainty.

The falls seen in investment in university towns as well as former industrial towns reveal the major risks posed by Brexit to reviving those struggling peripheral parts of the economy, if uncertainty is not resolved and the Brexit settlement does not match up to grand political promises.

If policymakers do not start to think seriously about how to rebalance the UK economy, the divides that have been highlighted in recent years will only become more stark.

Definitions - detailed information and examples of each type of location can be found at https://www.centrefortowns.org/our-towns