Ernst & Young Global : With the consultation deadline today, EY comments on the Treasury Committee Inquiry into the decarbonisation of the UK economy and green finance

Doug Johnston, Head of UK Climate change and Sustainability, EY, commented: 'The UK Government has set globally leading targets for decarbonising the economy, which we welcome. However, the Committee on Climate Change has pointed to a significant implementation gap between these objectives and a clear plan for achieving them. Whilst progress has been made, large challenges remain for British industry to implement the net-zero emissions ambition. Decarbonising the UK economy requires rapid and large-scale industry transformation, calling for intensified investments into low-carbon technologies and activities. Whilst the Government has clearly set out its ambition, it is now up to the private sector to deliver on this ambition. A supportive and consistent policy framework will be essential to achieving these goals, the importance of which is increasingly understood by the public.

'A particular challenge for business is to balance the needs of investors for short-term returns, with the long-term nature of climate change. The recently released Long Term Value framework, led by the Coalition for Inclusive Capitalism and supported by EY, called for greater effort to decrease this disparity. This is in line with the proposals to reform green finance opportunities, which will help further align these sometimes conflicting demands.

'An exciting opportunity for the UK lies in the anticipated hosting of COP26 in London, where the UK can build on its ambition and record to help to drive co-ordinated global action.'

Gill Lofts, Head of UK Wealth and Asset Management, EY, added: 'We support the inquiry. There's a real opportunity for the UK to lead in green finance, but more needs to be done. The window for action on climate change is closing fast so the Government, regulators and industry all need to work together closely on this to affect real change and soon.

'While there has been some real progress in this area in Financial Services, it is often slow and disparate with wide variances across the UK in terms of how different firms are supporting climate action. Leading firms are approaching climate change strategically and seizing the opportunity to accelerate the transition to a low carbon economy, recognising the financial materiality of the risks and opportunities. They also see an exciting opportunity to engage customers fundamentally differently and re-establish much needed trust in Financial Services. Conversely, for firms moving too slowly there are regulatory, financial and commercial risks.

'A real challenge for Financial Services organisations is the need to rapidly upskill on climate change whilst dealing with an already busy corporate agenda. Climate change is a complex and nuanced area where there can be often little organisational knowledge. We welcome the various initiatives in place to improve consistency and transparency of data, methodologies and reporting in this area and see the introduction of industry standards, along with appropriate incentives and penalties as important.'