DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Erste Abwicklungsanstalt / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Erste Abwicklungsanstalt: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



05.08.2019 / 10:25

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Erste Abwicklungsanstalt hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: September 20, 2019 German: https://www.aa1.de/presse/geschaeftsberichte/ English: https://www.aa1.de/en/press/financial-reports/

05.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

