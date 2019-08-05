Log in
Erste Abwicklungsanstalt: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/05/2019 | 04:30am EDT

05.08.2019 / 10:25
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Erste Abwicklungsanstalt hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: September 20, 2019 German: https://www.aa1.de/presse/geschaeftsberichte/ English: https://www.aa1.de/en/press/financial-reports/


05.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Erste Abwicklungsanstalt
Elisabethstraße 65
40217 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.aa1.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

851801  05.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
