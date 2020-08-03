Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Erste Abwicklungsanstalt: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 10:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Erste Abwicklungsanstalt / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Erste Abwicklungsanstalt: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.08.2020 / 16:16
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Erste Abwicklungsanstalt hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 19, 2020
Address: https://www.aa1.de/presse/geschaeftsberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 11, 2020
Address: https://www.aa1.de/en/press/financial-reports/

03.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Erste Abwicklungsanstalt
Elisabethstraße 65
40217 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.aa1.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1108497  03.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1108497&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:47aLERTHAI : Announcement
PU
10:47aCHINA WAH YAN HEALTHCARE : Update on resumption
PU
10:47aCODERE S A : 03/08/2020 Scheme Implementation Notice
PU
10:47aHAITIAN ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Appointment of independent non-executive director and change in composition of board committees
PU
10:46aBERGENBIO ASA : Primary Insider notification
AQ
10:46aFIVERR INTERNATIONAL : Austin Gabriel Diaz studied and trained for three years to become a top freelancer; The AnyTask freelancer from the Philippines said good employment opportunities where he lives are scarce
AQ
10:46aRoss Hammerman Joins Perella Weinberg Partners as Partner
BU
10:46aLeadership Changes Position Wrench Group, a National Home Services Company, for Growth in the Southwestern U.S.
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
5HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group