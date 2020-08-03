DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Erste Abwicklungsanstalt / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Erste Abwicklungsanstalt: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



03.08.2020 / 16:16

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 19, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 11, 2020

Address:

Erste Abwicklungsanstalt hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 19, 2020Address: https://www.aa1.de/presse/geschaeftsberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 11, 2020Address: https://www.aa1.de/en/press/financial-reports/

03.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

