Eruptr Completes Acquisition of HealthAware

Eruptr, LLC (“Eruptr”), a leading provider of ROI-focused digital marketing patient engagement and customer acquisition solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of HealthAware, LLC (“HealthAware” or the “Company”). HealthAware further expands Eruptr’s existing suite of services and technology offerings to the healthcare sector.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, HealthAware is a market leader in the growing field of health risk assessment and patient engagement solutions. HealthAware’s innovative technology platform helps healthcare organizations engage with patients, driving awareness of disease risk factors and influencing patients to take actions to improve their health outcomes. The Company has built an impressive track record successfully serving a large client base of hospitals and healthcare systems around the U.S.

Greg Gossett, CEO and Founder of HealthAware, commented, “Over the past three years, we have worked closely with Eruptr to deliver market leading lead generation and conversion results for our mutual health system clients. Bringing our companies together to help drive continued innovation and leadership in the healthcare digital marketing industry was the natural next phase of our strategic partnership.”

Eruptr’s CEO and Co-Founder, Kevin Minnelli, remarked, “This acquisition not only adds a great team of healthcare professionals, but a cutting edge technology platform that will provide better strategic insights for our health systems partners.”

J.K. Lloyd, President and Co-Founder of Eruptr, added, “As hospitals are seeking to develop better community outreach and patient loyalty, this acquisition represents a major step forward in the marketplace. Our combined companies will help providers develop service line awareness and measure consumer conversions from digital marketing through a suite of best of breed risk assessments.”

In October of 2018, Eruptr announced a strategic investment from H.I.G. Growth Partners, the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global private equity investment firm with more than $35 billion of equity capital under management.

About Eruptr

Eruptr offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions with its core offering focused on paid search (“SEM”) customer acquisition and engagement. Eruptr maintains direct customer relationships with blue chip health systems including Johns Hopkins, UNC Health Care, Methodist, Inova Health System, and Wellspan and serves a client base of over 70 systems representing over 150 hospitals. Eruptr runs over 1,000 high-impact paid search campaigns per month designed to target patients at the moment of intent when they are seeking treatment/appointments. For more information, please refer to the Eruptr website at www.eruptr.com.

About HealthAware

HealthAware provides health risk assessment and patient engagement solutions to aid consumer awareness of disease risk and persuade the appropriate and necessary health care provider interaction. HealthAware is currently used by 100+ hospital systems across the U.S. and has a track record of using innovative technology solutions to allow their clients to promote widespread good health, elevate their brands, and improve market share and profitability. For more information, please refer to the HealthAware website at www.healthaware.com.

About H.I.G. Growth Partners

H.I.G. Growth Partners is the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global private equity investment firm with more than $35 billion of equity capital under management.* H.I.G. Growth seeks to make both majority and minority investments in strong, growth-oriented businesses located throughout North America, Europe and Latin America. H.I.G. Growth considers investments across all industries but focuses on certain high-growth sectors where it has extensive in-house expertise such as technology, healthcare, internet and media, consumer products and technology-enabled financial and business services. H.I.G. Growth strives to work closely with its management teams to serve as an experienced resource, providing broad-based strategic, operational, recruiting, and financial management services from a vast in-house team and a substantial network of third-party relationships. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.HIGgrowth.com.

*Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

