Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ervin Cohen & Jessup's Randall Leff Nominated as a Leader in Law by the Los Angeles Business Journal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Ervin Cohen & Jessup Co-Managing Partner Randy S. Leff has been recognized for his accomplishments as a leading attorney within the Los Angeles business community and selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law Awards.

Leff, a business lawyer with over 30 years of experience trying and resolving “bet the company” disputes in both state and federal courts, brings substantial knowledge and experience to the table for his business clients. Leff’s long-term clients are in various industries, including health care, real estate, technology, food and beverage, manufacturing, financial services, entertainment and biotechnology industries.

Leff is also a member of the Executive Committee of Geneva Group International, an international group of more than 650 legal and accounting and speaks regularly at their conventions on various business and strategic issues. In addition to his domestic clients, Leff represents Korean, Canadian, Chinese, and European businesses in both litigation and transactional matters throughout the United States. He also represents a variety of Korean-American and Chinese-American individuals and entities doing business in Los Angeles’ Koreatown and the San Gabriel Valley.

The Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law Awards nominees will be honored at an awards dinner on Tuesday, October 22nd at the LA Grand Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including, real estate, litigation, corporate, tax, land use, employment, bankruptcy, estate planning finance, healthcare, intellectual property and technology law. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:30pDUNKIN' BRANDS : Dunkin' names Latin America/Caribbean VP
AQ
01:29pRichard S. Brown and JNBA Financial Advisors Recognized with Barron's Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors Ranking
BU
01:28pVirginia's Path to 55 Feet Is Set; First Phase of Dredging to Begin in Jan. 2020
BU
01:27pTERADYNE : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
01:27pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade talks hopes, AllHome debut spark market rally
AQ
01:27pPutting Trust Back into Communications takes Center Stage at Communications Fraud Conference
BU
01:26pNOW : UnionBank forge 5G partnership
AQ
01:26pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : A Colorado jury has found an Uber driver not guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of his passenger last year
AQ
01:26p­­­­Vuzix Expands M300XL/M400 AR Smart Glasses Mounting Accessory Options
PR
01:25pAllHome shares rise in stock market debut
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
4AT&T : AT&T Sheds Puerto Rican Unit -- WSJ
5PG&E CORPORATION : Fire Fears Push PG&E To Black Out Millions -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group