Ervin Cohen & Jessup's Randall Leff Nominated as a Leader in Law by the Los Angeles Business Journal

Ervin Cohen & Jessup Co-Managing Partner Randy S. Leff has been recognized for his accomplishments as a leading attorney within the Los Angeles business community and selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law Awards.

Leff, a business lawyer with over 30 years of experience trying and resolving “bet the company” disputes in both state and federal courts, brings substantial knowledge and experience to the table for his business clients. Leff’s long-term clients are in various industries, including health care, real estate, technology, food and beverage, manufacturing, financial services, entertainment and biotechnology industries.

Leff is also a member of the Executive Committee of Geneva Group International, an international group of more than 650 legal and accounting and speaks regularly at their conventions on various business and strategic issues. In addition to his domestic clients, Leff represents Korean, Canadian, Chinese, and European businesses in both litigation and transactional matters throughout the United States. He also represents a variety of Korean-American and Chinese-American individuals and entities doing business in Los Angeles’ Koreatown and the San Gabriel Valley.

The Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law Awards nominees will be honored at an awards dinner on Tuesday, October 22nd at the LA Grand Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

