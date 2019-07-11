Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Escalent : Diagnoses Consumer Attitudes – From Fear to Excitement – Toward an Autonomous Future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 10:03am EDT

New report highlights challenges and opportunities facing automakers developing self-driving technologies

Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics firm, today published a report exploring consumer attitudes regarding the adoption of autonomous vehicles. An Autonomous Future: Building Trust in a Driverless World identifies the barriers automakers face in winning over consumers with autonomous technology.

“As automotive companies continue to develop autonomous technologies, consumer attitudes and receptivity are lagging behind,” said Jason Mantel, managing director of Escalent’s automotive and mobility division. “To spark more rapid autonomous vehicle adoption, automakers will need to satisfy consumer expectations – transparency and collaboration through the advancement and democratization of the technology and infrastructure.”

Some key findings outlined within the report include:

  • When electric vehicle drivers were asked how likely they would be to consider riding in an autonomous vehicle, 72% said they would be “very likely” or “somewhat likely” to do so
  • The top four reasons people fear self-driving vehicles include: safety, privacy, data security and liability
  • In order to succeed in the race for the hearts and minds of consumers, automotive companies will need to:
    • Educate and train consumers on AV features to create positive experiences
    • Clearly communicate the lifestyle and safety benefits of AVs
    • Be transparent with consumers, share learnings and collaborate with other AV developers

For a full copy of the report, please visit https://escalent.co.

About Escalent

Escalent is a top human behavior and analytics firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we tell stories that transform data and insight into a profound understanding of what drives human beings. And we help businesses turn those drivers into actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences and inspire product innovation. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:22aBENUE : DPR seals 3 fuel stations
AQ
10:22aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Zola says Chelsea got rid of Sarri too soon
AQ
10:21aBOUYGUES : Richard Branson, Chamath Palihapitiya partner to take space tourism company Virgin Galactic public
AQ
10:21aKELANI CABLES : 'Kelani Shakthi' energising Northern youth bestows certificates to 3rd batch, enrols 4th batch
AQ
10:21aSAMPATH BANK : National Chamber and Sampath Bank workshops on 'Start Your Own Business'
AQ
10:21aSHANGRI LA HOTEL PUBLIC : Lawyer caught in Shangri-La bomb demands Rs. 500 m in damages from Govt.
AQ
10:21aSIAM CITY CEMENT PCL : Top teams advance to semi-finals in MCA 'F' division 25-Over League
AQ
10:21aBANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:21aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
10:21aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
2Oil hits six-week high on Gulf of Mexico storm, Iran tensions
3OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Bitcoin extends losses after Fed chief urges halt to Facebook's crypto project
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About