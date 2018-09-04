Log in
Escambia County FL : Commissioners to Hold TS Gordon Emergency Meeting Tuesday Morning

09/04/2018 | 03:12am CEST
The Escambia County Board of Commissioners will hold an emergency meeting to discuss preparation measures for Tropical Storm Gordon Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 8:30 a.m. in the board chambers of the Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, found on the first floor of 221 Palafox Place.

All commission meetings can be viewed live on myescambia.com/ectv, channel 4/1004 on Cox, channel 98 for Spectrum and Mediacom (Pensacola Beach) subscribers and channel 99 for AT&T U-verse subscribers. Watch anytime at ECTV On Demand.

For a complete schedule and information regarding all county meetings, please view the calendar. For more information, please contact the Escambia County Office of Community and Media Relations at 850-595-3476 or CMR@myescambia.com.

Escambia County, FL published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 01:11:01 UTC
