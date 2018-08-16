Log in
News : Economy & Forex
Escambia County FL : Next Regional Roundup set for Sept. 8

08/16/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

The Escambia County Waste Services Department will host the next Regional Roundup on Saturday, Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. until noon at Washington High School, 6000 College Parkway. Regional Roundup events provide an opportunity to properly dispose of electronics, household hazardous waste and up to four tires per vehicle, free of charge.

Proof of Escambia County residency is required to participate in Regional Roundup, such as a driver's license, power bill or voter registration card. This is a residential drop-off program only; no commercial waste accepted. Simply drive up and materials will be unloaded for you - no need to get out of your vehicle.

Items accepted include:

  • Computers (monitors, terminals, keyboards and mice)
  • Printers and copiers
  • TVs and remotes
  • DVD players
  • Gaming systems
  • Fax machines
  • Stereo systems
  • Cell phones and telephones
  • Paint (up to 20 gallons)
  • Fuel (up to 10 gallons)
  • Waste oil (up to five gallons)
  • Fluorescent lights (up to 10 lights)
  • Tires (up to four per vehicle)
  • Antifreeze
  • Oil filters
  • Lubricants and greases
  • Solvents
  • Pesticides
  • Fertilizers
  • Batteries (rechargeable, lithium, computer, cell phone, etc.)
  • Auto, marine and motorcycle batteries
  • Propane bottles
  • Pool cleaners
  • Household cleaners

Items NOT accepted include:

  • Commercial waste
  • Electronics that have been gutted
  • Appliances, including fans and air conditioners
  • Household garbage
  • Yard debris or limbs
  • Scrap metal
  • Medical waste
  • Medications

HHW items can cause injury if handled improperly. These items will usually have a warning or cautionary statement on their labels, such as flammable, corrosive, poisonous or toxic and include items such as swimming pool chemicals, cleaners, drain openers, paint and paint products, fuels, gases, lawn and garden chemicals, aerosol cans and automotive repair and maintenance products.

For more information about Regional Roundup events or proper disposal of waste, contact the Escambia County Waste Services Department at 850-937-2160 or wasteservices@myescambia.com.

Escambia County, FL published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 21:00:04 UTC
