Escambia County FL : Next Regional Roundup set for Sept. 8

The Escambia County Waste Services Department will host the next Regional Roundup on Saturday, Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. until noon at Washington High School, 6000 College Parkway. Regional Roundup events provide an opportunity to properly dispose of electronics, household hazardous waste and up to four tires per vehicle, free of charge.

Proof of Escambia County residency is required to participate in Regional Roundup, such as a driver's license, power bill or voter registration card. This is a residential drop-off program only; no commercial waste accepted. Simply drive up and materials will be unloaded for you - no need to get out of your vehicle.

Items accepted include:

Computers (monitors, terminals, keyboards and mice)

Printers and copiers

TVs and remotes

DVD players

Gaming systems

Fax machines

Stereo systems

Cell phones and telephones

Paint (up to 20 gallons)

Fuel (up to 10 gallons)

Waste oil (up to five gallons)

Fluorescent lights (up to 10 lights)

Tires (up to four per vehicle)

Antifreeze

Oil filters

Lubricants and greases

Solvents

Pesticides

Fertilizers

Batteries (rechargeable, lithium, computer, cell phone, etc.)

Auto, marine and motorcycle batteries

Propane bottles

Pool cleaners

Household cleaners

Items NOT accepted include:

Commercial waste

Electronics that have been gutted

Appliances, including fans and air conditioners

Household garbage

Yard debris or limbs

Scrap metal

Medical waste

Medications

HHW items can cause injury if handled improperly. These items will usually have a warning or cautionary statement on their labels, such as flammable, corrosive, poisonous or toxic and include items such as swimming pool chemicals, cleaners, drain openers, paint and paint products, fuels, gases, lawn and garden chemicals, aerosol cans and automotive repair and maintenance products.

For more information about Regional Roundup events or proper disposal of waste, contact the Escambia County Waste Services Department at 850-937-2160 or wasteservices@myescambia.com.