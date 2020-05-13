Esports Entertainment Group Receives Malta Gaming License

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, received its Gaming Service License (“License”) for online pool betting from the Malta Gaming Authority (“MGA”). The License, issued April 30, 2020, is effective for a 10-year term and may be renewed by MGA for further 10-year periods subject to regulatory provisions.

IMPORTANCE OF MALTA GAMING LICENSE

The country of Malta was one of the first countries in Europe to allow and regulate online gambling after first giving out a license in the year 2000. License holders benefit from onshore status in Europe, as well as, advertising across the EU.

In addition, Malta’s globally recognized and powerful regulatory system for iGaming provides our players and partners with the highest levels of trust and confidence in knowing they are dealing with an onshore jurisdiction, whose legislation is in line with applicable EU legislation and international agreements.

“Receiving our Malta gaming license is another major milestone achievement for Esports Entertainment,” commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “Fresh off our announcement of a Binding LOI to acquire Argyll Entertainment last week, we are now in the early stages of executing an aggressive growth plan that contemplates both organic and acquisition growth strategies throughout 2020. This Malta License will be an important part of our growth plan.”

ABOUT ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fantasy, pools, fixed odds and exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience at vie.gg. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Company maintains offices in Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com



