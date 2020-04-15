Log in
Esports Entertainment Group's CEO Participates in "The Convergence of Gambling and eSports" Panel

04/15/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, today announced its CEO, Grant Johnson, is participating as an industry panel expert in Eventus International’s “The Convergence of Gambling and eSports” webinar on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET (12:00 p.m. GMT).

The connection between gambling and eSports has always been a pertinent one, but never has it been more relevant as the present time wherein traditional sports and events have been brought to a standstill in an effort to maintain social distancing. With the global sports calendar on pause, eSports have practically become the only game to play in town.

“The Convergence of Gambling and eSports” webinar is expected to be a lively debate exploring the ultimate merger of two powerhouse industries: gambling and eSports.

Johnson will be joined in the insightful discussion by moderator Keith McDonnell, CEO of KMigaming, as well as James Coxon, Business Development Director at SBTech, and Marek Suchar, Head of Partnerships at Oddin.

To register for the “The Convergence of Gambling and eSports” webinar, click here https://www.eventus-international.com/ei-online

ABOUT ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fantasy, pools, fixed odds and exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience at vie.gg.  In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Company maintains offices in Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

U.S. Investor Relations 
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Dave Gentry
407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com

Media & Investor Relations Inquiries
AGORACOM
ESPO@agoracom.com
http://agoracom.com/ir/eSportsEntertainmentGroup

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
