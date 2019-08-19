Esports Gambling Website Rivalry Partners with MoonduckTV to Give Fans a Way to Watch $33.5M+ Esports Event

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the esports scene continues to grow, eighteen of the world’s best teams are coming together from August 15th - 25th to battle for their share of a $33,500,000+ prize pool. This annual event, known amongst fans of the popular esport Dota 2 as TI9, short for The International 2019, has been held in Seattle for 6 of the last 7 years, with the 2018 event held in Vancouver. This 2019 edition makes its way to the other side of the world to host city Shanghai.



TI9 being based in Shanghai has fans thrilled in China and other Eastern time zones but has left those in European and Western time zones searching for viewing options as they find themselves 12 to 15 hours behind Shanghai, often sleeping while their favorite teams and players battle for the title.

Renowned Dota 2 esports broadcaster MoonduckTV has partnered with Rivalry.com to host the Jungle Jam in Denver, Colorado for fans who want to enjoy the main event of TI9 but not disrupt their lives too dramatically. Hundreds will attend the event in person while hundreds of thousands will watch the stream online through Twitch.

Some of the best casters and analysts in the world will descend upon Denver to add their own personal flair to MoonduckTV’s coverage of the event in China. Players and fans in the East will be wrapping up and heading to bed as Denver and the Western world will be coming alive to experience the excitement of TI9 together as MoonduckTV starts their delayed coverage.

Rivalry.com, a global esports betting site, has partnered with MoonduckTV to make this happen. Together, they’ll be focused on creating content and experiences that fans will not soon forget.

Online esports betting is not yet legal throughout the United States, but Rivalry.com CMO Kevin Wimer weighed in on their involvement:

“We may not be able to accept bettors from the USA, but we love the team at MoonduckTV and wanted to do our part in making sure the Western world had a way to experience TI9 together. We pride ourselves on being not just a betting site, but a company who thrives on empowering the amazing people that make up the esports scene we know and love.”

Fans can buy tickets to attend in person through MoonduckTV’s site or watch online through their Twitch channel .

About Rivalry

Rivalry is an esports focused sportsbook licensed by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission. With an initial launch in early 2018, Rivalry’s goal is to cater primarily to the burgeoning esports market by providing an engaging wagering experience, original content, betting education, free to play games, and much more in development to be released. For more information go to https://www.rivalry.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87cee6d1-109e-4631-a78d-67f97d88614f