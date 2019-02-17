Esports Mogul Asia Pacific : Appointment of Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer

ASX/Media Release 18 February 2019

ASX code: ESH

Esports Mogul Focuses on Future Growth with Chief Strategy and

Commercial Officer

HIGHLIGHTS

• Esports Mogul has appointed Jamie Skella as Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer.

• Mr Skella has extensive experience in early stage businesses, technology and esports, having played for Australia's best Counter-Strike team.

• In this role, Mr Skella will lead business operations and oversee technology development.

Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited (ASX: ESH) (the Company) is delighted to welcome to the executive team Mr Jamie Skella in the newly established position of Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer.

Reporting to the Managing Director, the Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer role will see Mr Skella lead business operations and strategy - including go-to-market and commercialisation - as well as oversee software and technology development. Mr Skella's appointment ensures the Company is well positioned to build upon the significant momentum already achieved and is now poised to maximise future growth.

These are all areas Mr Skella has extensive and proven experience in as he has previously won the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer award and is an acclaimed user experience designer. Mr Skella joins the company with substantial and diverse experience in building software as both an entrepreneur and technologist. He also brings an important combination of strategy, product, and operational experience earned over his time in senior management roles at Tatts Group, the Australian Football League, as well as an advisor and founder of multiple technology businesses.

Esports Experience

Mr Skella has over 20 years' experience across multiple facets of esports, bringing with him strategic affiliations and industry insights. He was previously a player for then-top-ranked Counter-Strike team in Australia and went on to manage large international communities and run major national esports events. As an avid industry investor himself, Mr Skella is a shareholder in Australia's first dedicated esports bar based in Melbourne.

Esports Mogul Managing Director, Gernot Abl, said:

"The alignment between Mogul's business and Jamie's breadth of experience in esports, digital product, and early stage business, couldn't be a more perfect fit. Regarded as one of the country's brightest minds in product, his arrival is one that will deliver incredible value to all corners of the operation and help realise our enormous potential."

Esports Mogul is an ASX listed (ASX: ESH) esports media and software business, with an initial focus on Australia, Asia and Latin America. At its core is Mogul - the world's best tournament and matchmaking platform with full automation for major esports titles.

Esports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. According to Newzoo, it's estimated that in 2018 there were 2.3 billion gamers across all platforms globally, and the global games market was estimated to be worth over US$137.9 billion.1

About the Mogul Tournament Platform Technology

Mogul is proud to be the world's best online esports tournament platform offering not only full tournament automation but also state of the art esports empowering social features. Given strong game-publisher relationships, Mogul is already deeply integrated with the leading global esports titles, and is the only platform that allows completely automated tournament play and results across multiple games.

The top-class technology stack enables esports fans to compete and organise tournaments with ease. Esports enthusiasts can also follow streamers and elite esports results from around the globe. The platform deeply integrates with game title APIs (application programming interface) and rich features to provide gamers with the best user experience possible, including:

• Automated gameplay experience

• Multiple tournament modes

• Friendly esports communities

• Lifetime player statistics

• Achievements, ranks and rewards

• Match reminder notifications

• Easy tournament administrative access.

Mogul can also provide semi-automated brackets for any game including mobile (e.g. Vainglory) and console (e.g. NBA 2k) titles for strategic partners and brands.

Mogul is currently available in English, Thai and Vietnamese with plans to roll out a localised language function in Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese and Indonesian in the near term.

1 Newzoo, 30 April 2018.https://newzoo.com/insights/articles/global-games-market-reaches-137-9-billion-in-2018-mobile-games-take-half/