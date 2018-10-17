Esports Mogul Asia Pacific : Cleansing Notice & Appendix 3B

17 October 2018

APPENDIX 3B AND CLEANSING NOTICE

Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited ("the Company") advises that it has issued 10,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares, in relation to the acquisition of a 30% interest in the issued capital of GameGeek Pte Ltd, as announced to the market on 17 October 2018. An Appendix 3B is attached.

This notice is given by Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited ("the Company") under section 708A(5)(e)

of the Corporations Act 2001 ("the Corporations Act").

The Company advises that:

(a) The abovementioned shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act.

(b) As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with: (i) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and (ii) section 674 of the Corporations Act.

(c) As at the date of this notice, there is no information that is "excluded information" of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Yours faithfully

George Lazarou Company Secretary

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Name of entity

eSports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited

ABN

22 148 878 782

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Ordinary Shares

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

10,000,000

3 Principal terms of the +securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully Paid

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

Yes

If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:

• the date from which they do

• the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

• the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration

Nil cash consideration - these fully paid ordinary shares are issued as consideration for acquiring a 30% interest in the issued capital of GameGeek Pte Ltd, as outlined in the ASX announcement on 17 October 2018.

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

To be issued in consideration for acquiring a 30% interest in the issued capital of GameGeek Pte Ltd, as outlined in the ASX announcement on 17 October 2018.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed Yes 12 October 2018

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 10,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A Nil

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) Nil

6f Number of securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

Nil

6gIf securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Not applicable

6h If securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

Not applicable

6iCalculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Rule 7.1 - 178,888,141

Rule 7.1A - 125,925,427

7 Dates of entering +securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates 16 October 2018

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 1,243,254,275 196,478,207 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares $0.05 options exercisable on or before 30 October 2019

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 26,000,000 20,000,000 20,000,000 80,000,000 80,000,000 150,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares not quoted until 24 months from date of quotation Class A Performance Shares not quoted until 24 months from date of quotation Class B Performance Shares not quoted until 24 months from date of quotation Class A Performance Shares Class B Performance Shares Options exercisable at $0.05 on or before 30 October 2019 not quoted until 24 months from date of quotation

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Not applicable

