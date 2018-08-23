Esports Mogul Asia Pacific : Commences Innovative Mobile Development

ASX/Media Release 23 August 2018

ASX code: ESH

Esports Mogul Commences Innovative Mobile Development

HIGHLIGHTS

• Esports Mogul has commenced development for the Mogul Android app.

• The first release, planned for December 2018, is set to enhance the Mogul Arena platform.

• The second release at the beginning of March 2019 will boast native mobile esports tournaments and additional features.

• Mobile gaming is one of the fastest growing sectors in the industry with 25.5% growth year-on-year.

Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited (ASX: ESH) (the Company) is excited to announce they have commenced development of the newest inclusion to the Mogul Arena brand, the Mogul Android app.

The Mogul Android app is being developed in-house by the Esports Mogul technology team, utilising the industry-dominating React Native framework which is currently used by other gaming giants and services such as Discord.

Version 1, which is expected to be released in December 2018, will boast some of the existing features of Mogul Arena and serve to enhance the online platform. Users will be able to access player and team profiles, tournament information and gameplay results instantly to their mobile devices, including the Razer Phone. This first phase of product development is positioned as a companion to the existing platform to satisfy both desktop and console esports gamers.

Version 2 is expected to be released at the beginning of March 2019 and will facilitate native mobile esports tournaments, initially on Android devices, as well as expand access to the popular Esports Elite feature of Mogul Arena. Version 2 will target initial integration with leading mobile esports titles including Vainglory and Mobile Legends.

Vainglory is a flagship mobile esports game published by Super Evil Megacorp which can be played on both iOS and Android devices and has over 20 million users, having played well in excess of 1 billion matches. Mobile Legends, a mobile esports game published by Moonton, has well over 100 million registered users with in excess of 10 million daily active players.

Newzoo estimated that in 2018, mobile games will generate $70.3 billion and dominate a staggering 51% of the global gaming market. With a 25.5% year-on-year growth rate, mobile gaming is a niche Esports Mogul is ready and eager to tap into.

Esports Mogul Chief Technology Officer, Travis Howle, said:

"We're very excited to begin engineering efforts of the new mobile experience and companion app. Here at Esports Mogul, we continue to push the boundaries of technology to bring our feature-rich esports systems to players worldwide - soon everyone will be able to experience them from the convenience of their smartphone."

Esports Mogul Managing Director, Gernot Abl, said:

"This is a logical next step for Esports Mogul and I'm confident that our team will bring innovation to the mobile gaming sector, collaborating with leading game developers and gaming organisations."

Esports Mogul is an ASX listed (ASX: ESH) esports media and software business, with an initial focus on Australia, Asia and Latin America. At its core is Mogul Arena - the world's best tournament and matchmaking platform with full automation for major esports titles.

Esports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. It's estimated that there are currently 2.2 billion gamers across all platforms globally, and in 2017 the total video game market size was estimated to be US$116 billion.

About the Mogul Arena Tournament Platform Technology

Mogul Arena is proud to be the world's best online esports tournament platform offering not only full tournament automation but also state of the art esports empowering social features. Given strong game-publisher relationships, Mogul Arena is already deeply integrated with the leading global esports titles, and is the only platform that allows completely automated tournament play and results across multiple games.

The top-class technology stack enables esports fans to compete and organise tournaments with ease. Esports enthusiasts can also follow streamers and elite esports results from around the globe. The platform deeply integrates with game title APIs (application programming interface) and rich features to provide gamers with the best user experience possible, including:

• Automated gameplay experience

• Multiple tournament modes

• Friendly esports communities

• Lifetime player statistics

• Achievements, ranks and rewards

• Match reminder notifications

• Easy tournament administrative access.

Mogul Arena can also provide semi-automated brackets for any game including mobile (e.g. Vainglory) and console (e.g. NBA 2k) titles for strategic partners and brands.

Mogul Arena is currently available in English, Thai and Vietnamese with plans to roll out a localised language function in Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese and Indonesian in the near term.