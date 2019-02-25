Log in
Esports Mogul Asia Pacific : Company Presentation

0
02/25/2019 | 06:03pm EST

ESPORTS MOGUL ASIA PACIFIC LTD

(ASX:ESH)

THE WORLD'S BEST GLOBAL

ESPORTS PLATFORM

COMPANY PRESENTATION

FEBRUARY 2019

INVESTMENT SUMMARY - WHY INVEST IN ESPORTS MOGUL TODAY?

RIGHT INDUSTRY RIGHT PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY RIGHT GEOGRAPHIC MARKET RIGHT PARTNERS

Mogul.gg is home to the world's best esports tournament platform - proven technology across multiple game titles and devices.

Major shareholder and strategic partner is Hong Kong-listed eSports giant, Razer Inc. providing access to 50m+ users globally

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT - ESPORTS MOGUL ASIA PACIFIC LTD

MAJOR SHAREHOLDER

Razer Inc.* | 5.82%

*Global leader in esports hardware, software & systems

Top 50 Shareholders represent 64%

ESPORT IS VIDEO GAMES AS A COMPETITIVE SPORT

ESPORTS IS GROWING EXPONENTIALLY IN TERMS OF COMPETITORS, SPECTATORS AND REVENUE EVERY YEAR

Esports Mogul is a leading esports company that provides gamers, game developers, tournament organisers, spectators and sponsors with an advanced dedicated online platform.

WHO IS ESPORTS MOGUL?

ESPORTS MOGUL IS A LEADING ESPORTS MEDIA PLATFORM

First ASX listed company focused on the exponentially growing esports sector

Home to the world's best online esports tournament platform - Mogul.gg

Mogul.gg has capability to host multiple major game titles across Console, PC and Mobile devices

Platform for gamers of all skill levels to compete against each other for cash, prizes, and qualification into live esports events

Provides esports spectators and enthusiasts with a centralised game streaming, voting and news hub

Disclaimer

Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 23:02:14 UTC
