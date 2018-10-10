Esports Mogul Asia Pacific : Development of Partner Tournament Management System Complete

ASX/Media Release 10 October 2018

ASX code: ESH

Mogul Arena Completes Development of Partner Tournament

Management System

HIGHLIGHTS

• Mogul Arena has completed the development of a one of a kind tournament management system.

• The system, which will allow partners to independently create tournaments, has been released on the Mogul Arena platform.

• The release of the tournament management system is in line with ongoing feature releases for Mogul Arena as part of the upcoming monetisation strategy.

Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited (ASX: ESH) (the Company) is pleased to announce they have completed development for a one of a kind tournament management system on Mogul Arena. The system is initially available for partners and community organisers to use.

The new tournament management system is a highly intuitive and comprehensive solution that allows anyone with access to easily create and manage their own tournaments on Mogul Arena. This system offers fully customisable options with a sleek design, allowing organisers to choose the level of restrictions, security and prizing for even the most complex tournaments.

Initially, independent tournament creation will be accessible to both Mogul Arena employees and approved third party tournament partners, making the integration of tournament partnerships a seamless experience for all parties.

Southeast Asia's largest esports organisation and partner, Mineski, are the first of many to be trained on the new system.

Mineski General Manager, Danny Chang, said:

"We have found Mogul Arena's tournament management system easy to integrate into our day-to-day creation and organisation of tournaments. It allows us to move away from outdated methods and will aid in increasing our output of tournaments into our cybercafés."

This is just the first release of the tournament management system, as Mogul Arena plans to roll out the system to users as part of a VIP subscription model. With functionality and a user experience which surpasses any competitor offering, dedicated users will be able to create personalised tournaments and go head-to-head with their friends easily.

Esports Mogul Managing Director, Gernot Abl, said:

"The development of our tournament management system is an exciting leap for Mogul Arena as we broaden our partnership and sponsorship possibilities. Not only can tournaments be created autonomously by partners, allowing them to create the exact experience they're after, but it's done so with ease of Mogul Arena staff. The possibility of opening this feature up to the public offers another exciting aspect ready for monetisation."

Esports Mogul is an ASX listed (ASX: ESH) esports media and software business, with an initial focus on Australia, Asia and Latin America. At its core is Mogul Arena - the world's best tournament and matchmaking platform with full automation for major esports titles.

Esports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. It's estimated that there are currently 2.2 billion gamers across all platforms globally, and in 2017 the total video game market size was estimated to be US$116 billion.

About the Mogul Arena Tournament Platform Technology

Mogul Arena is proud to be the world's best online esports tournament platform offering not only full tournament automation but also state of the art esports empowering social features. Given strong game-publisher relationships, Mogul Arena is already deeply integrated with the leading global esports titles, and is the only platform that allows completely automated tournament play and results across multiple games.

The top-class technology stack enables esports fans to compete and organise tournaments with ease. Esports enthusiasts can also follow streamers and elite esports results from around the globe. The platform deeply integrates with game title APIs (application programming interface) and rich features to provide gamers with the best user experience possible, including:

• Automated gameplay experience

• Multiple tournament modes

• Friendly esports communities

• Lifetime player statistics

• Achievements, ranks and rewards

• Match reminder notifications

• Easy tournament administrative access.

Mogul Arena can also provide semi-automated brackets for any game including mobile (e.g. Vainglory) and console (e.g. NBA 2k) titles for strategic partners and brands.

Mogul Arena is currently available in English, Thai and Vietnamese with plans to roll out a localised language function in Spanish, Portuguese, and Indonesian in due course.

About Mineski

Mineski was established in Manilla, Philippines, in 2004, and has since grown to become Southeast Asia's largest eSports organisation, with additional offices in the key APAC markets of Malaysia and Thailand.

Mineski own a network of approximately 150 Mineski Infinity eSports cybercafés across the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia. As well as this, the Mineski Events Team is the region's leading eSports tournament and event organiser, Mineski.net is an online eSports network which attracts more than a million readers a month, and in addition to this, the Mineski professional gaming team is one of Southeast Asia's most established and successful elite level eSports teams.