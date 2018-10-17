Esports Mogul Asia Pacific : GameGeek.gg Merges with Mogul News

ASX/Media Release 17 October 2018

ASX code: ESH

GameGeek.gg Merges with Mogul News

HIGHLIGHTS

• GameGeek.gg has merged with Mogul News and will now operate under the Mogul News brand.

• The GameGeek team has been merged with the current Mogul News team to strengthen their content production and significantly increase output.

• Mogul News will now be used as a cohesive marketing tool to increase acquisition of players to Mogul Arena.

Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited (ASX: ESH) (the Company) is pleased to announce that GameGeek.gg has merged with Mogul News and will now operate under the Mogul News brand.

To enable the merger to proceed, the Company completed the acquisition of the remaining 30% of GameGeek Pte Ltd (the owner of GameGeek.gg) it did not previously own, with the consideration paid being 10 million fully paid ordinary shares which are subject to a 12-month voluntary escrow period.

The highly knowledgeable and fully-functional GameGeek.gg team, who have worked together since the incorporation of GameGeek.gg in March 2017, have now been integrated and will work under the Mogul News brand.

Mogul News will now be actively used as a marketing tool to increase acquisition of players to Mogul Arena though native content including news, events, Mogul Arena updates and partnerships.

Find out more about the Mogul News website here: https://news.mogularena.com/.

Esports Mogul Managing Director, Gernot Abl, said:

"Esports Mogul has been involved with GameGeek.gg since the beginning and it's exciting to now be the sole owner. I am thrilled to welcome onboard the GameGeek team and I can't wait to nurture fresh ideas to extend the acquisition of Mogul Arena."

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact: Gernot Abl Peter Nesveda Managing Director Corporate Affairs & International Investor Relations Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited T: +61 419 802 653 T: +61 412 357 375 E: gernot@esportmogul.com E: peter@intuitiveaustralia.com.au About Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited

Esports Mogul is an ASX listed (ASX: ESH) esports media and software business, with an initial focus on Australia, Asia and Latin America. At its core is Mogul Arena - the world's best tournament and matchmaking platform with full automation for major esports titles.

Esports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. It's estimated that there are currently 2.2 billion gamers across all platforms globally, and in 2017 the total video game market size was estimated to be US$116 billion.

About the Mogul Arena Tournament Platform Technology

Mogul Arena is proud to be the world's best online esports tournament platform offering not only full tournament automation but also state of the art esports empowering social features. Given strong game-publisher relationships, Mogul Arena is already deeply integrated with the leading global esports titles, and is the only platform that allows completely automated tournament play and results across multiple games.

The top-class technology stack enables esports fans to compete and organise tournaments with ease. Esports enthusiasts can also follow streamers and elite esports results from around the globe. The platform deeply integrates with game title APIs (application programming interface) and rich features to provide gamers with the best user experience possible, including:

• Automated gameplay experience

• Multiple tournament modes

• Friendly esports communities

• Lifetime player statistics

• Achievements, ranks and rewards

• Match reminder notifications

• Easy tournament administrative access.

Mogul Arena can also provide semi-automated brackets for any game including mobile (e.g. Vainglory) and console (e.g. NBA 2k) titles for strategic partners and brands.

Mogul Arena is currently available in English, Thai and Vietnamese with plans to roll out a localised language function in Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese and Indonesian shortly.