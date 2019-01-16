Esports Mogul Asia Pacific : In-Demand PC Titles Added to Mogul.gg

ASX/Media Release 17 January 2019

ASX code: ESH

In-Demand PC Titles Added to Mogul.gg

HIGHLIGHTS

• As part of the Silver Slam tournament series, Esports Mogul has extended their PC game title catalogue.

• Four in-demand PC game titles will join the three current titles already integrated on Mogul.

• In 2018, PC titles were expected to generate $32.9 billion and 24% of the global gaming market.

In addition to the previous two announcements regarding mobile and console game titles, Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited (ASX: ESH) (the Company) wishes to update the market on the new PC titles integrated on Mogul.gg (Mogul).

Silver Slam, the Company's AU$275,000 tournament in partnership with Razer Inc., will be launched in early February and will sport an extensive list of 16 PC, console and mobile titles.

(ASX Announcements, 8 January 2019 & 14 January 2019.)

PC game titles account for 24% of the global gaming market and in 2018 were expected to generate $32.9 billion with a large worldwide demographic playing these games daily.

Mogul is already integrated with three of the most popular PC titles of all time, CS:GO, Dota 2 and League of Legends.

The list of additional PC game titles added to Mogul are:

• Overwatch - 40m+ players worldwide

• Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - US$500 million sales worldwide in the launch weekend alone

• Rainbow Six Siege - 40m+ players worldwide

• StarCraft II - 8.3 million hours watched on Twitch in March 2018

Of the seven PC titles now offered by Mogul, six of them appeared in Newzoo's list of the most popular games for December 2018, giving the Company confidence that these titles will entice players to Mogul and aggressively drive user acquisition. https://newzoo.com/insights/rankings/top-20-core-pc-games/

The versatility of the 16 games titles now hosted on Mogul shows not only the Company's dedication to expanding the tournament platform's offerings, but the vast nature of game

titles and tournament variation proves that Mogul can support any game title on any platform.

The Company will update the market on all the details of the inaugural Silver Slam tournament next week.

Esports Mogul Managing Director, Gernot Abl, said:

"We are pleased to be able to give the market the final update of additional game titles to coincide with the launch of Silver Slam next month. We are confident that these game titles will drive user acquisition and we look forward to releasing current user numbers for all Mogul service offerings in due course."

-ENDS- For further information, please contact: Gernot Abl Phoebe McCreath Managing Director Communications Manager Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited T: +61 419 802 653 T: +64 211 339 032 E: gernot@esportmogul.com E: phoebe@esportmogul.com About Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited

Esports Mogul is an ASX listed (ASX: ESH) esports media and software business, with an initial focus on Australia, Asia and Latin America. At its core is Mogul - the world's best tournament and matchmaking platform with full automation for major esports titles.

Esports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. It's estimated that there are currently 2.2 billion gamers across all platforms globally, and in 2017 the total video game market size was estimated to be US$116 billion.

About the Mogul Tournament Platform Technology

Mogul is proud to be the world's best online esports tournament platform offering not only full tournament automation but also state of the art esports empowering social features. Given strong game-publisher relationships, Mogul is already deeply integrated with the leading global esports titles, and is the only platform that allows completely automated tournament play and results across multiple games.

The top-class technology stack enables esports fans to compete and organise tournaments with ease. Esports enthusiasts can also follow streamers and elite esports results from around the globe. The platform deeply integrates with game title APIs (application programming interface) and rich features to provide gamers with the best user experience possible, including:

• Automated gameplay experience

• Multiple tournament modes

• Friendly esports communities

• Lifetime player statistics

• Achievements, ranks and rewards

• Match reminder notifications

• Easy tournament administrative access.

Mogul can also provide semi-automated brackets for any game including mobile (e.g. Vainglory) and console (e.g. NBA 2k) titles for strategic partners and brands.

Mogul is currently available in English, Thai and Vietnamese with plans to roll out a localised language function in Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese and Indonesian in the near term.