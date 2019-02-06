Esports Mogul Asia Pacific : Mogul Releases Financial Hub to Drive Commercialisation

ASX/Media Release 7 February 2019

ASX code: ESH

Mogul Releases Financial Hub to Drive Commercialisation

HIGHLIGHTS

• Release of the Mogul Wallet means the Company can move towards commercialisation initiatives.

• The Mogul Wallet allows users to deposit and withdraw funds from the platform, as well as access all virtual rewards.

• The Company has initially integrated with global payment providers and Razer Pay to support worldwide payment options.

Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited (ASX: ESH) (the Company) is pleased to announce their Mogul Wallet has been released, springboarding commercialisation initiatives and activities.

The Mogul Wallet will sit as the financial hub of the platform, where users can easily deposit and withdraw funds to use on Mogul. It will also serve as the rewards portal where users can access all winnings and virtual rewards from tournaments, Esports Elite and Refer a Friend. View the Mogul Wallet here: https://wallet.mogul.gg/

Moving Towards Commercialisation

The release of the Mogul Wallet and integration with both global payment providers and Razer Pay allows the Company to move closer towards monetisation and finalise paid features.

Mogul VIP is the subscription service where users will initially be able to access exclusive tournaments, private Esports Elite leaderboards and extra rewards for Daily Tournaments. The VIP subscription offerings will now be enhanced to ensure continued user satisfaction and engagement before being launched in due course.

Paid entry tournaments will soon be released as well, where users can play in more exclusive tournaments with bigger prize pools.

Payment Provider Integration

To aid in payment processes for the Mogul Wallet, the Company has completed integration with global payment providers specialising in video game payment, billing and distribution tools. These payment providers operate globally, support in excess of 130 currencies and accept more than 700 different payment methods. - the perfect choice for a worldwide platform like Mogul.

The chosen payment providers also offer a plethora of deposit methods including options for the unbanked or those without access to credit cards. Reportedly, only 27% of those living in Southeast Asia have bank accounts1, creating a need for cash payment solutions for the unbanked.

Through easy payment methods, users will be able to make one time deposits into the Mogul Wallet or even subscribe to Mogul VIP.

Razer Pay Integration

The Company has also integrated with MOLPay to power one time deposits with the newly launched payment method, Razer Pay.

1 The Asean Post, 31 May 2018.https://theaseanpost.com/article/banking-southeast-asias-unbanked

Razer Pay is an e-payment platform owned by the Company's strategic partner Razer Inc.,

which was initially launched in Malaysia last year and gained over 300 thousand users and 11 thousand transactions in the first 48 hours2. Razer Pay is expected to be released in Singapore later in 2019. Mogul's users from these locations will be able to make one time deposits into their Mogul Wallet for use on Mogul.

Esports Mogul Managing Director, Gernot Abl, said:

"This is an incredibly exciting time for the Company as we approach commercialisation. The release of the Mogul Wallet is an integral part of monetisation and has springboarded a flurry of activity and preparations for paid features as we continue to move towards our ultimate goal."

-ENDS- For further information, please contact: Gernot Abl Phoebe McCreath Managing Director Communications Manager Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited T: +61 419 802 653 T: +64 211 339 032 E: gernot@esportmogul.com E: phoebe@esportmogul.com About Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited

Esports Mogul is an ASX listed (ASX: ESH) esports media and software business, with an initial focus on Australia, Asia and Latin America. At its core is Mogul - the world's best tournament and matchmaking platform with full automation for major esports titles.

Esports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. According to Newzoo, it's estimated that in 2018 there were 2.3 billion gamers across all platforms globally, and the global games market was estimated to be worth over US$137.9 billion.3

About the Mogul Tournament Platform Technology

Mogul is proud to be the world's best online esports tournament platform offering not only full tournament automation but also state of the art esports empowering social features. Given strong game-publisher relationships, Mogul is already deeply integrated with the leading global esports titles, and is the only platform that allows completely automated tournament play and results across multiple games.

The top-class technology stack enables esports fans to compete and organise tournaments with ease. Esports enthusiasts can also follow streamers and elite esports results from around the globe. The

2 Malaysian Wireless, 09 June 2018.https://www.malaysianwireless.com/2018/07/razer-pay-malaysia-300k-users/

3 Newzoo, 30 April 2018.https://newzoo.com/insights/articles/global-games-market-reaches-137-9-billion-in-2018-mobile-games-take-half/

platform deeply integrates with game title APIs (application programming interface) and rich features to provide gamers with the best user experience possible, including:

• Automated gameplay experience

• Multiple tournament modes

• Friendly esports communities

• Lifetime player statistics

• Achievements, ranks and rewards

• Match reminder notifications

• Easy tournament administrative access.

Mogul can also provide semi-automated brackets for any game including mobile (e.g. Vainglory) and console (e.g. NBA 2k) titles for strategic partners and brands.

Mogul is currently available in English, Thai and Vietnamese with plans to roll out a localised language function in Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese and Indonesian in the near term.