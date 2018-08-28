Esports Mogul Asia Pacific : Platform Provider for Tournament Powered by Singtel & Razer

ASX/Media Release 28 August 2018

ASX code: ESH

Mogul Arena: Platform Provider for Qualifiers of a US$300,000

Tournament Powered by Singtel and Razer

HIGHLIGHTS

• Mogul Arena is the platform provider for the Thailand Dota 2 qualifiers for Singtel's PVP Esports Championship.

• The Championship begins with online qualifiers held across the region and concludes with a live tournament in Singapore from 5 - 7 October 2018.

• The live tournament will be streamed through various content channels of the Singtel Group - AIS, Bharti Airtel, Globe, Optus, Singtel and Telkomsel - as well as major gaming content streaming platform partners.

Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited (ASX: ESH) (the Company) is proud to announce that Mogul Arena is the platform provider for the Thailand Dota 2 qualifiers organised by Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS) as part of Singapore Telecommunications Limited's PVP Esports Championship.

The Dota 2 qualifiers in Thailand will be initially held online via the Mogul Arena tournament platform. The winners of the qualifiers will then head to Singapore to take on other teams qualifying from Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines and India, as well as professional esports teams invited to participate in the tournament grand finals to be held in Singapore from 5 - 7 October 2018. Besides Dota 2, the PVP Esports Championship will also feature AOV and Hearthstone, with a grand total prize pool of US$300,000 up for grabs.

Mogul Arena is eager to provide the world's best tournament platform to these dedicated

Dota 2 players across the globe.

The PVP Esports Championship is organised by Singtel Group, with the support of major gaming companies including Razer and MET, which are current partners of Mogul Arena. The tournament will be streamed live through the content channels of Singtel Group's associates in Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and India, as well as on major gaming content streaming platforms. For more information about the PVP Esports Championship, head to https://mogularena.com/tournaments/details/927/ or http://www.pvpesports.gg/.

Esports Mogul Managing Director, Gernot Abl, said:

"Esports Mogul is thrilled to be selected as the platform provider for the Thailand Dota 2 qualifiers of Singtel's PVP Esports Championship, which is set to be a major event in the esports calendar in the region. We hope this is the beginning of a fruitful relationship between Esports Mogul and Singtel as we endeavour to explore future partnerships throughout the region."

Esports Mogul is an ASX listed (ASX: ESH) esports media and software business, with an initial focus on Australia, Asia and Latin America. At its core is Mogul Arena - the world's best tournament and matchmaking platform with full automation for major esports titles.

Esports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. It's estimated that there are currently 2.2 billion gamers across all platforms globally, and in 2017 the total video game market size was estimated to be US$116 billion.

About the Mogul Arena Tournament Platform Technology

Mogul Arena is proud to be the world's best online esports tournament platform offering not only full tournament automation but also state of the art esports empowering social features. Given strong game-publisher relationships, Mogul Arena is already deeply integrated with the leading global esports titles, and is the only platform that allows completely automated tournament play and results across multiple games.

The top-class technology stack enables esports fans to compete and organise tournaments with ease. Esports enthusiasts can also follow streamers and elite esports results from around the globe. The platform deeply integrates with game title APIs (application programming interface) and rich features to provide gamers with the best user experience possible, including:

• Automated gameplay experience

• Multiple tournament modes

• Friendly esports communities

• Lifetime player statistics

• Achievements, ranks and rewards

• Match reminder notifications

• Easy tournament administrative access.

Mogul Arena can also provide semi-automated brackets for any game including mobile (e.g. Vainglory) and console (e.g. NBA 2k) titles for strategic partners and brands.

Mogul Arena is currently available in English with plans to roll out a localised language function in Thai, Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Chinese and Indonesian shortly.