Esports Mogul Asia Pacific : Popular Mobile Game Titles Now Offered on Mogul.gg

ASX/Media Release 14 January 2019

ASX code: ESH

Popular Mobile Game Titles Now Offered on Mogul.gg

HIGHLIGHTS

• Esports Mogul has added to their game title catalogue with a list of popular mobile games.

• Mobile titles make up a large 50% of the global gaming market and in 2018 were expected to generate $70.3 billion.

• This addition means Mogul.gg now offers games to appeal to all types of gamers, including mobile, PC and console players.

Following last week's announcement regarding additional console titles being offered on

Mogul.gg, Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited (ASX: ESH) (the Company) wishes to update the market on their new mobile game titles. (ASX Announcement, 8 January 2019.)

The Company's AU$275,000 tournament series in partnership with Razer Inc., is set to be launched in early February and will sport an extensive catalogue of 16 PC, console and mobile titles. (ASX Announcement, 20 December 2018.)

The mobile titles which can now be hosted on Mogul.gg are:

• Hearthstone - 100m+ players

• Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - $200m+ total revenue

• Clash Royale - 354 million downloads

• Arena of Valor - 200m+ players

Some of these game titles can be played multi-platform (i.e. console and mobile) which Mogul.gg is proud to have the functionality to support.

According to Newzoo, mobile game revenue accounts for over 50% of the global games market and was estimated to generate $70.3 billion in 2018. With the Company now hosting mobile, PC and console game titles on Mogul.gg, they will have offerings for all types of gamers across the globe. This will aggressively drive user acquisition on Mogul.gg and appeal to a wide demographic of gamers.

The Company will update the market on additional PC titles to be added to Mogul.gg later this month.

Esports Mogul Managing Director, Gernot Abl, said:

"Adding mobile titles to Mogul.gg soon after releasing a popular list of console titles is indicative of the leaps and bounds the Company is making in 2019. We are thrilled to be able to now offer all forms of gamers a way to play via Mogul.gg, and we have a more extensive PC game title list to be announced soon."

-ENDS-

Esports Mogul is an ASX listed (ASX: ESH) esports media and software business, with an initial focus on Australia, Asia and Latin America. At its core is Mogul - the world's best tournament and matchmaking platform with full automation for major esports titles.

Esports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. It's estimated that there are currently 2.2

billion gamers across all platforms globally, and in 2017 the total video game market size was estimated to be US$116 billion.

About the Mogul Tournament Platform Technology

Mogul is proud to be the world's best online esports tournament platform offering not only full tournament automation but also state of the art esports empowering social features. Given strong game-publisher relationships, Mogul is already deeply integrated with the leading global esports titles, and is the only platform that allows completely automated tournament play and results across multiple games.

The top-class technology stack enables esports fans to compete and organise tournaments with ease. Esports enthusiasts can also follow streamers and elite esports results from around the globe. The platform deeply integrates with game title APIs (application programming interface) and rich features to provide gamers with the best user experience possible, including:

• Automated gameplay experience

• Multiple tournament modes

• Friendly esports communities

• Lifetime player statistics

• Achievements, ranks and rewards

• Match reminder notifications

• Easy tournament administrative access.

Mogul can also provide semi-automated brackets for any game including mobile (e.g. Vainglory) and console (e.g. NBA 2k) titles for strategic partners and brands.

Mogul is currently available in English, Thai and Vietnamese with plans to roll out a localised language function in Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese and Indonesian in the near term.