Esports Mogul Asia Pacific : Rapid Registered User Growth & Mogul Spotlight Release

ASX/Media Release 11 February 2019

ASX code: ESH

Rapid Registered User Growth & Mogul Spotlight Release

HIGHLIGHTS

• Mogul has experienced rapid user growth of 50% in the last 11 days, adding over 500,000 registered users.

• Mogul Spotlight has now been released as a creative and innovative new feature to drive user acquisition even further.

• There are over 380 million Esports Enthusiasts and Occasional Viewers worldwide which can now be rewarded for their viewership on Mogul.

• The Company is currently sourcing streamers and influencers to promote Mogul Spotlight.

Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited (ASX: ESH) (the Company) is pleased to offer an update of their rapid user acquisition and the recently released user-acquisition based feature, Mogul Spotlight.

The Company has experienced continued acceleration of user acquisition, adding over 500,000 new users across all Mogul service offerings since the last update on 30 January 2019 (ASX Announcement, 30 January 2019). This brings the total number of registered users to an all-time high of over 1.5 million.

The Company is confident that the release of their new feature, Mogul Spotlight, will in time boost user acquisition and associated activity even further. Newzoo estimates there are currently 165 million Esports Enthusiasts worldwide, with an additional 215 million Occasional

Viewers1 who can now win prizes simply for their viewership on Mogul. The Esports Enthusiasts market remains largely untapped by esports platforms worldwide.

Mogul Spotlight is a stream viewer which has been specially designed for users who enjoy watching streamers and influencers play. As part of Spotlight, users can not only watch these streams directly on Mogul, but they will be prompted to enter raffles at multiple times throughout. As the viewer threshold grows, the prizing will increase to various tiers, initially consisting of increasing values of Razer Silver reward credits supplied by Mogul's strategic partner Razer Inc.

Mogul Spotlight also works to supports the Mogul Refer-a-Friend feature. Users can share their unique referral URL with their friends who, if they register to Mogul through Spotlight, will receive additional prizing.

View Mogul Spotlight for yourself here: https://spotlight.mogul.gg/

Currently, popular streams by professionals and influencers are integrated on the platform, however there is the opportunity for any stream to be hosted on Mogul Spotlight. This opens up a plethora of partnership and marketing opportunities. The Company is currently sourcing streamers and influencers to promote this new feature.

Esports Mogul Managing Director, Gernot Abl, said:

"Similar to our Esports Elite feature which had great success, Mogul Spotlight allows us to satisfy a range of esports participants. The market for those who enjoy watching esports, and not necessarily playing, is so large and the way Esports Mogul can continue to develop features to satisfy these markets is how we stay at the forefront of the industry."

Esports Mogul is an ASX listed (ASX: ESH) esports media and software business, with an initial focus on Australia, Asia and Latin America. At its core is Mogul - the world's best tournament and matchmaking platform with full automation for major esports titles.

Esports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. According to Newzoo, it's estimated that in 2018 there were 2.3 billion gamers across all platforms globally, and the global games market was estimated to be worth over US$137.9 billion.2

About the Mogul Tournament Platform Technology

Mogul is proud to be the world's best online esports tournament platform offering not only full tournament automation but also state of the art esports empowering social features. Given strong game-publisher relationships, Mogul is already deeply integrated with the leading global esports titles, and is the only platform that allows completely automated tournament play and results across multiple games.

The top-class technology stack enables esports fans to compete and organise tournaments with ease. Esports enthusiasts can also follow streamers and elite esports results from around the globe. The platform deeply integrates with game title APIs (application programming interface) and rich features to provide gamers with the best user experience possible, including:

• Automated gameplay experience

• Multiple tournament modes

• Friendly esports communities

• Lifetime player statistics

• Achievements, ranks and rewards

• Match reminder notifications

• Easy tournament administrative access.

Mogul can also provide semi-automated brackets for any game including mobile (e.g. Vainglory) and console (e.g. NBA 2k) titles for strategic partners and brands.

Mogul is currently available in English, Thai and Vietnamese with plans to roll out a localised language function in Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese and Indonesian in the near term.

