Esports Mogul Asia Pacific : Razers MOLPay to Power Monetisation Strategy in SE Asia

ASX/Media Release 19 September 2018

ASX code: ESH

Mogul Arena Selects Razer's MOLPay to Power its

Monetisation Strategy in Southeast Asia

HIGHLIGHTS

• Mogul Arena is integrating with payment providers to facilitate in-game transactions as part of the monetisation strategy.

• Mogul Arena has chosen Razer's MOLPay, Southeast Asia's leading payment gateway, as the first of such payment providers.

• MOLPay powers credit card and offline-to-online transactions for millions of Southeast Asian customers daily.

• The partnership is mutually beneficial and is expected to drive more users and greater activity to the platform.

Esports Mogul Asia Pacific (ASX: ESH) (the Company) is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Razer to integrate the MOLPay payment gateway into Mogul Arena, the world's leading online esports tournament platform.

MOLPay is Southeast Asia's largest payment gateway provider. Its technology powers the online transactions of household brands such as Starbucks, Expedia, and Sephora for millions of Southeast Asian customers daily.

By integrating MOLPay, Esports Mogul will be able to accept in-game purchases and other transactions from all over Southeast Asia, no matter the local currency. Esports Mogul will join the ranks of gaming industry stalwarts like Sony PlayStation, Facebook Gameroom, and Wargaming, all of whom are already using MOLPay to monetise their games and digital content in the region.

In the coming months, Esports Mogul will unveil its full monetisation and subscription features with confidence that they will drive greater users and activity to the platform.

MOLPay is a service by Razer, Inc.

Esports Mogul Managing Director, Gernot Abl, said:

"This is an exciting leap for Esports Mogul as we enter the final stages of our monetisation strategy and begin to create new relationships with MOLPay. As MOLPay is a service owned by Razer Inc., this is just another step in working alongside Razer and our partners and we are eager to see the positive outcomes from this integration. MOLPay already runs one of the largest e-payment networks in SEA, and this will allow us to not only implement our monetisation strategy but also leverage MOLPay's technology, content, customers and partners. We look forward to updating the market as these partnerships expand."

Esports Mogul is an ASX listed (ASX: ESH) esports media and software business, with an initial focus on Australia, Asia and Latin America. At its core is Mogul Arena - the world's best tournament and matchmaking platform with full automation for major esports titles.

Esports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. It's estimated that there are currently 2.2 billion gamers across all platforms globally, and in 2017 the total video game market size was estimated to be US$116 billion.

About the Mogul Arena Tournament Platform Technology

Mogul Arena is proud to be the world's best online esports tournament platform offering not only full tournament automation but also state of the art esports empowering social features. Given strong game-publisher relationships, Mogul Arena is already deeply integrated with the leading global esports titles, and is the only platform that allows completely automated tournament play and results across multiple games.

The top-class technology stack enables esports fans to compete and organise tournaments with ease. Esports enthusiasts can also follow streamers and elite esports results from around the globe. The platform deeply integrates with game title APIs (application programming interface) and rich features to provide gamers with the best user experience possible, including:

• Automated gameplay experience

• Multiple tournament modes

• Friendly esports communities

• Lifetime player statistics

• Achievements, ranks and rewards

• Match reminder notifications

• Easy tournament administrative access.

Mogul Arena can also provide semi-automated brackets for any game including mobile (e.g. Vainglory) and console (e.g. NBA 2k) titles for strategic partners and brands.

Mogul Arena is currently available in English, Thai and Vietnamese with plans to roll out a localised language function in Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese and Indonesian shortly.