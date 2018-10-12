Esports Mogul Asia Pacific : Results of Meeting

12 October 2018

Manager Announcements Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited 4th Floor, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir,

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

The Directors of eSports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited (ASX:ESH) are pleased to announce that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today, all resolutions put to the meeting were passed unanimously by a show of hands.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA (2) of the Corporations Act 2001 the Company hereby provides the following information on proxy votes:

For Against Abstain Proxy Discretion Total Resolution 1 Approval of Prior Issue of Shares - Investor Relations Services 132,394,824 502,307 1,521,363 106,160,808 240,579,302 Resolution 2 Approval of Prior Issue of Placement Shares under LR7.1 133,852,849 532,307 33,338 106,160,808 240,579,302 Resolution 3 Approval of Prior Issue of Placement Shares under LR7.1A 133,886,187 532,307 - 106,160,808 240,579,302

Yours sincerely,

George Lazarou Company Secretary

