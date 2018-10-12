Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Esports Mogul Asia Pacific : Results of Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 02:48am CEST

12 October 2018

Manager Announcements Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited 4th Floor, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir,

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

The Directors of eSports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited (ASX:ESH) are pleased to announce that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today, all resolutions put to the meeting were passed unanimously by a show of hands.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA (2) of the Corporations Act 2001 the Company hereby provides the following information on proxy votes:

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy Discretion

Total

Resolution 1

Approval of Prior Issue of Shares - Investor Relations Services

132,394,824

502,307

1,521,363

106,160,808

240,579,302

Resolution 2

Approval of Prior Issue of Placement Shares under LR7.1

133,852,849

532,307

33,338

106,160,808

240,579,302

Resolution 3

Approval of Prior Issue of Placement Shares under LR7.1A

133,886,187

532,307

-

106,160,808

240,579,302

Yours sincerely,

George Lazarou Company Secretary

1

Disclaimer

Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 00:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:48aFINANCE VIDEO : Superior Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:SUP) Restart Study Outlines Low Cost Zinc Operation
AQ
04:46aBMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
RE
04:43aPRUDENTIAL : Changes in issued share capital
PU
04:40aISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Supply Chain Update
AQ
04:40aiSignthis Ltd Supply Chain Update
AW
04:38aAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Catalina completes US$700 million additional equity capital raise as new shareholder structure is finalised
PU
04:33aCARSALES COM : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
04:23aTROY RESOURCES : September 2018 Quarterly Production
PU
04:13aHITACHI : October 12, 2018Daikin and Hitachi Start Joint Demonstration Aiming to Digitalize Quality Control Know-How in Reaction Process of Chemical Manufacturing
PU
04:13aGRUPO CCR : CCR | Material Fact
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
2SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
3ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico
4NIKKEI 225 : Oil prices hold ground, but set for 4 percent weekly fall
5MAUREL & PROM : EXCLUSIVE: Shell seeks to sell Venezuela JV stake to France's Maurel & Prom - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.