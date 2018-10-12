Esports Mogul Asia Pacific : Results of Meeting

12 October 2018
Manager Announcements Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited 4th Floor, 20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir,
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
The Directors of eSports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited (ASX:ESH) are pleased to announce that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today, all resolutions put to the meeting were passed unanimously by a show of hands.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA (2) of the Corporations Act 2001 the Company hereby provides the following information on proxy votes:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Proxy Discretion
|
Total
|
Resolution 1
Approval of Prior Issue of Shares - Investor Relations Services
|
132,394,824
|
502,307
|
1,521,363
|
106,160,808
|
240,579,302
|
Resolution 2
Approval of Prior Issue of Placement Shares under LR7.1
|
133,852,849
|
532,307
|
33,338
|
106,160,808
|
240,579,302
|
Resolution 3
Approval of Prior Issue of Placement Shares under LR7.1A
|
133,886,187
|
532,307
|
-
|
106,160,808
|
240,579,302
Yours sincerely,
George Lazarou Company Secretary
