Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Esports Sportsbook Rivalry Announces Roll Out of Cryptocurrency Payments in Partnership with CoinCorner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 06:01am EDT

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isle of Man licensed betting platform, Rivalry, is the latest esports focused sportsbook to adapt to changing player preferences by supporting payments through Bitcoin. COVID-19 has, in many cases, served as an accelerant to slow-burning changes in consumer behaviour and preferences. Most notably: the meteoric rise of esports betting. While many operators were left scrambling to adapt to the overnight demand, a select few, such as Rivalry, were perfectly positioned to capitalize on the pandemic pivot. Much like cryptocurrencies, esports betting is proving to be anything but a fad.

Forward-thinking operators like Rivalry believe esports provide a glimpse into the future of betting. Their average esports bettor is in their twenties - an early adoptor and digital native that is no stranger to Bitcoin, but maybe less so to traditional betting mechanics and terminology. This brings new opportunities for operators to reshape and reimagine the betting experience.

Rivalry CEO, Steven Salz adds - “Our integration with CoinCorner has allowed us to offer Bitcoin as a payment option to our players and further simplify the payment experience. It’s partnerships like these that help us evolve the betting experience for a new cohort of bettors that think and behave differently”. 

UK Bitcoin exchange, CoinCorner, has seen business appetite adjusting to accommodate the recent rise in demand for online banking and payment methods, with an uptick in businesses keen to introduce Bitcoin payments as a way to gain competitive advantage by opening up to new markets, receiving cheaper fees and no chargebacks.

Sam Tipper, Business Development Manager at CoinCorner, said: “Since I joined CoinCorner in 2019, we’ve been making huge strides in assisting businesses across multiple industries to accept Bitcoin - preparing them for the new reality of a changing payment landscape. This is particularly true for businesses regulated out of the Isle of Man, like Rivalry, who cater to a global market.”

While the gambling industry debates on the staying power of esports as a profitable betting market, operators like Rivalry are adapting with ease and transforming the betting experience to meet the needs of an evolving user base.

About Rivalry

Rivalry is an esports focused sportsbook licensed by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission. With an initial launch in early 2018, Rivalry’s goal is to cater primarily to the burgeoning esports market by providing an engaging wagering experience, original content, betting education, gamified experiences, and much more in development to be released. For more information go to https://www.rivalry.com.

Rivalry Limited
info@rivalry.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:40aHAEMONETICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:39aAMAZON COM : UK clears Amazon deal to buy 16% stake in online food platform Deliveroo
RE
06:39aARAMARK : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:38aECOPETROL S A : Business Group Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and the update of its Business Plan 2020-2022
PR
06:38aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : NorldLB gives a Buy rating
MD
06:37aCYCLING : South African Champion leads NTT charge at Tour of Poland NTT Pro Cycling will line up for the 5-stage race with the South African champion, Ryan Gibbons leading the teams charge
AQ
06:36aHUGO BOSS : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
06:35aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:35aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:35aBAYER AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
3BP PLC : BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend--Update
4VALNEVA SE : Valneva Reports H1 Results Marked by Major Corporate Achievements and Strong Cash Position
5AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group