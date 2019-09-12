Esports Veterans Scott Smith & Jason Baker Announce the Formation of Production Company “Do Not Peek Entertainment”

Company enters market with a unique production partnership with SNEAKY BIG



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Smith and Jason Baker, alongside esports holding company GG Group, are pleased to announce the formation of Do Not Peek Entertainment. The production company, located in Scottsdale, Arizona, is embedded in the 15,000 square foot, state-of-the-art production facilities of SNEAKY BIG. Through this partnership, Do Not Peek Entertainment will produce original content as well as offer a variety of production services across the gaming industry to developers and publishers, tournament organizers, esports team organizations, influencers, content creators, and more.

With professional experience in the space dating back to 2001, combined, Scott and Jason have worked for nearly every major tournament organizer in a senior production capacity, multiple AAA video game publishers, and are credited with innovating many of the processes and techniques considered industry standard today.

“Content is king at Do Not Peek Entertainment,” said Do Not Peek Entertainment Managing Director and Co-Founder Scott Smith. “Our goal is to create top notch original programming and provide world class solutions and services to our clients.”

As the company looked for the optimal location, it was important to find the right balance of cutting-edge technology, proximity to the West Coast hub of esports, room to expand, and affordability for the industry. Managing Director and Co-Founder Jason Baker noted that, “Selecting SNEAKY BIG as our production partner was the obvious choice for us. It’s a world class facility with top of the line technical capabilities. Just a short flight out of LA, SNEAKY BIG provides ease of access to West Coast talent but without the premium cost.”

Smith added that, “Working in a fully decked out studio allows you to focus your energy on creative ideas, and with this setup, the possibilities are endless.”

Founded in 2016 by well-known businessman Bob Parsons, SNEAKY BIG is one of the most technologically advanced production facilities in the country. In the past three years, the company has made a name for itself, working with some of the nation's biggest brands such as CNN, the History Channel, CBS Sports, NFL Network, Turner Sports, and ESPN.

“SNEAKY BIG was built to offer a wide range of capabilities to clients in any sector, and we are excited to expand our work into the world of gaming and esports,” said Marianne Guenther, CEO of SNEAKY BIG. “Do Not Peek Entertainment is on the cutting edge of this booming industry, and we are proud to welcome them into the SNEAKY BIG family.”

As the gaming and esports industries continue to grow and attract an ever-increasing number of eyeballs, the demands for quality content are escalating. Both endemic and non-endemic brands entering esports/gaming are expecting more from their partners in terms of high caliber commercial content and professional execution. The team at Do Not Peek will leverage years of experience and the technology at SNEAKY BIG to create new and innovative gaming and esports content.

About Do Not Peek Entertainment

Do Not Peek Entertainment is an esports and gaming content production company located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company was co-founded by esports veterans Scott Smith and Jason Baker, alongside esports holding company GG Group. It offers a wide range of services across the industry in addition to original content production. To learn more visit www.dnpeek.com or contact info@dnpeek.com.

Jason has been creating gaming content since 2001. He helped launch Turner's Eleague and Blizzard's Overwatch league. Scott has had a long and storied career in gaming and esports. He was a founder of GotFragTV, and an owner and COO of team Evil Geniuses, and currently acts as an advisor to the Counter-Strike Professional Players’ Association, the first independent player association in esports. GG Group is an esports holding company based in Toronto, Canada, founded by a diverse group of esports entrepreneurs, investors, media professionals, and a blue-chip London based private equity firm.

About SNEAKY BIG

Located in North Scottsdale and encompassing more than 15,000 square feet, SNEAKY BIG is one of the largest, most technologically advanced production facility in the nation. The studio offers a setting for live remote television production, commercial shoots, rehearsals and recording sessions, web/media production, press conferences, corporate training/videos, music videos, post-production and video editing, color correction, photography and events. To learn more visit www.SNEAKYBIG.com.

SNEAKY BIG is part of YAM Worldwide, Inc., home to the entrepreneurial operations of Bob Parsons. Other core businesses include: BIG YAM, The Parsons Agency, Scottsdale National Golf Club, YAM Capital, YAM Properties, Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG), Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, GO AZ Motorcycles, Spooky Fast Custom Finishing, The YAMWOOD Foundry and Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson. In 2012, Parsons and his wife Renee founded The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation.

