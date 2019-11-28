Log in
Espresso Machine and Coffee Maker Black Friday 2019 Deals: Keurig, Nespresso, and Breville Listed by Deal Answers

11/28/2019 | 08:15pm EST

The biggest names in the coffee space like Keurig, Nespresso, and Breville have released their Black Friday deals for 2019. Coffee makers and espresso machines have been substantially discounted. These deals are listed below by Deal Answers:

Coffee Makers

Espresso Machines

Coffee makers have increasingly been replaced by much more convenient pod systems like the Keurig and Nespresso. These systems brew coffee at the click of a button. Some people enjoy the old fashioned way and use espresso machines. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Breville’s espresso machines have become a staple in many people’s homes. Some people use it to reduce their Starbucks bill. Their machines can deliver smooth espresso that is on-par with any café.

Some espresso machines offer automatic modes where the coffee will be ground, pressed, and served at the press of a button. Others allow people to tamper the coffee beans themselves. Furthermore, some have milk steamers to create cappuccino or lattes. The number of bars of pressure can also have an impact on coffee flavor.

Perhaps the most important feature to look at for frequent coffee drinkers is the water reservoir size. Small water tanks will require constant refilling. Additionally, some coffee makers are designed to fit under narrow counters so it’s a good idea to measure the place where it will be put.

Black Friday offers a large selection of sales on coffee makers. All of the biggest brands have reduced their prices substantially. Pricing, availability, and timing of offers usually varies during Black Friday. Some of these sales may still be available on Cyber Monday, although it’s not a certainty.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.


© Business Wire 2019
