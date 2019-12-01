Log in
Espresso Machine and Coffee Maker Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Keurig, Nespresso, and Breville Listed by Deal Answers

12/01/2019 | 07:41pm EST

Big brands in the coffee industry like Keurig, Nespresso, and Breville are expected to discount their products for Cyber Monday. This includes deals on coffee makers and espresso machines. Deal Answers lists the best deals below:

Coffee Makers

Espresso Machines

The availability and pricing of these offers will vary. These deals are expected to continue from Black Friday, but they are not guaranteed to be available. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Traditional coffee makers are fast becoming a thing of the past. They have been replaced by Keurig and Nespresso pod systems in many homes. These systems make it easy to brew coffee at the click of a button.

Some people prefer the taste of true espresso machines. Some of these machines will automatically grind and tamper the coffee beans for you. This makes these machines as easy as Keurigs to operate.

Breville makes a line of sophisticated espresso machines that have the ability to steam milk. This allows people to make lattes and cappuccinos with ease. Some machines have more bars of pressure, which can alter the flavor of the coffee.

Frequent coffee drinkers will appreciate larger water reservoirs because this will require less frequent refilling. Some coffee makers are designed to fit under short counters, so it’s a good idea to measure the space where the machine will go before ordering.

Cyber Monday is a great day to pick up a last-minute deal on a coffee or espresso machine. The best brands are offering substantial savings during the sale.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.


© Business Wire 2019
