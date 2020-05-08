Log in
Esquire Financial Holdings Ranks #1 In 2019 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup

05/08/2020 | 08:31am EDT

JERICHO, N.Y., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the "Company"), the holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank"), today announced that the Company was named the top performing community bank in the United States, ranking first in the 2019 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup.  The Company ranked third in the 2018 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup.

"We are incredibly honored to top the list of community banks in the 2019 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup," stated Andrew C. Sagliocca, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the entire Esquire team, our client-centric focus and forward-thinking business model."

Raymond James recognizes the top 10% of community banks based on various profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics. The pool of banks considered for recognition includes all exchange-traded domestic banks, excluding mutual holding companies and potential acquisition targets, with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2019.

Of the 255 community banks considered for the 2019 Community Bankers Cup, the top 10% demonstrated superior performance on a relative basis in one or more of the following measurements of financial performance and stability: 1) return on average assets, 2) return on average tangible common equity, 3) net interest margin, 4) efficiency ratio, 5) five-year average core deposit percentage and 6) nonperforming assets to loans and real estate owned.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the legal industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible merchant services solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esquire-financial-holdings-ranks-1-in-2019-raymond-james-community-bankers-cup-301055491.html

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
