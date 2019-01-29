Esri : Federal GIS Conference Spotlights the Future of Geospatial Infrastructure

Annual Event Showcases How Government Institutions Use GIS to Improve and Innovate

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, is hosting the twenty-second annual Esri Federal GIS Conference in Washington, DC. The gathering is an opportunity for government professionals to discuss best practices, participate in hands-on workshops, and connect with subject matter experts from across the country.

At today's Plenary Session, Esri founder and president Jack Dangermond addressed the future impact of an effective geospatial infrastructure on all government organizations. He discussed the ways in which a mature GIS breaks down organizational barriers and helps users understand and communicate information in creative new ways. The session also featured thought leaders from several organizations giving presentations on their uses of location intelligence. Presentations included the following:

US Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District—"Real-Time Disaster Response"

United States Marine Corps—"Intelligence Configuration of ArcGIS Pro"

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency—"What's Next for the Intel Analyst?"

Another highlight of the conference was the presentation of the Making a Difference Award, which was given to NatureServe, a leader in the field of conservation GIS providing high-quality, authoritative geospatial information, conservation planning, and decision-support tools powered by Esri software. Also presented was the Federal Small Business Specialty (FSBS) Award, which honored winners in two categories. The Esri Partner Network grants the award to FSBS program members that show exceptional achievement in their participation, marketing, customer successes, and technology alignment with the Esri platform. The winning organizations were recognized as follows:

Blue Raster, FSBS Partner of the Year—Blue Raster used the Esri platform in 2018 to assist the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) with the Transboundary Water Management Data Explorer by providing hydrologic data including international coverage for precipitation, hydrologic flow, soil moisture, population, and land cover.

geocgi, FSBS Collaboration Partner—In 2018, geocgi engaged in several collaborative efforts with Esri and developed several applications for the USMC GEOFidelis Program using the Esri platform.

"The FSBS Award recognizes our small-business partners that have demonstrated their commitment to helping federal institutions become more effective and resilient through location intelligence," said John Calkins, Esri GIS analyst and event executive producer. "Each winner has transformed its organization through the innovative use of GIS."

At Wednesday's Plenary Session, attendees will hear from Dr. Ron S. Jarmin, deputy director and chief operating officer of the US Census Bureau, who will discuss how the bureau plans to modernize for the twenty-first century by using GIS. Also, William Priest, chief executive of the Geospatial Commission at the Cabinet Office of the Government of the United Kingdom, will discuss how geospatial data is shaping the public and private sectors in the UK.

The Esri Federal GIS Conference is being held January 29–30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. To learn more, visit go.esri.com/FedGIS2019PR.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful Geospatial Cloud available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2019 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005248/en/