Esri : Federal GIS Conference Spotlights the Future of Geospatial Infrastructure

Esri,
the global leader in location intelligence, is hosting the twenty-second
annual Esri Federal GIS Conference in Washington, DC. The gathering is
an opportunity for government professionals to discuss best practices,
participate in hands-on workshops, and connect with subject matter
experts from across the country.
At today's Plenary Session, Esri founder and president Jack Dangermond
addressed the future impact of an effective geospatial infrastructure on
all government organizations. He discussed the ways in which a mature
GIS breaks down organizational barriers and helps users understand and
communicate information in creative new ways. The session also featured
thought leaders from several organizations giving presentations on their
uses of location intelligence. Presentations included the following:
-
US Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District—"Real-Time Disaster
Response"
-
United States Marine Corps—"Intelligence Configuration of ArcGIS Pro"
-
National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency—"What's Next for the Intel
Analyst?"
Another highlight of the conference was the presentation of the Making a
Difference Award, which was given to NatureServe, a leader in the field
of conservation GIS providing high-quality, authoritative geospatial
information, conservation planning, and decision-support tools powered
by Esri software. Also presented was the Federal Small Business
Specialty (FSBS) Award, which honored winners in two categories. The
Esri Partner Network grants the award to FSBS program members that show
exceptional achievement in their participation, marketing, customer
successes, and technology alignment with the Esri platform. The winning
organizations were recognized as follows:
-
Blue Raster, FSBS Partner of the Year—Blue Raster used the Esri
platform in 2018 to assist the National Aeronautics and Space
Administration (NASA) with the Transboundary Water Management Data
Explorer by providing hydrologic data including international coverage
for precipitation, hydrologic flow, soil moisture, population, and
land cover.
-
geocgi, FSBS Collaboration Partner—In 2018, geocgi engaged in several
collaborative efforts with Esri and developed several applications for
the USMC GEOFidelis Program using the Esri platform.
"The FSBS Award recognizes our small-business partners that have
demonstrated their commitment to helping federal institutions become
more effective and resilient through location intelligence," said John
Calkins, Esri GIS analyst and event executive producer. "Each winner has
transformed its organization through the innovative use of GIS."
At Wednesday's Plenary Session, attendees will hear from Dr. Ron S.
Jarmin, deputy director and chief operating officer of the US Census
Bureau, who will discuss how the bureau plans to modernize for the
twenty-first century by using GIS. Also, William Priest, chief executive
of the Geospatial Commission at the Cabinet Office of the Government of
the United Kingdom, will discuss how geospatial data is shaping the
public and private sectors in the UK.
The Esri Federal GIS Conference is being held January 29–30 at the
Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. To learn more,
visit go.esri.com/FedGIS2019PR.
