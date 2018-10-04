Esri : Incorporates BuildingFootprintUSA Data for Deep Learning

Esri,
the global leader in location intelligence, has announced that it is
partnering with BuildingFootprintUSA to provide unprecedented, accurate
geocoding and address matching to users of Esri's ArcGIS platform in the
United States and Canada, as well as a comprehensive training dataset
used to improve Esri’s machine learning and artificial intelligence.
Users in any industry—including government, telecom, insurance,
utilities, real estate, and retail—can benefit from the increased
geocoding accuracy that comes from using building footprints. Building
footprints for the United States and Canada will be available for use by
ArcGIS users by the end of the year, closely followed by data for the
United Kingdom and Brazil. Esri will also provide the data for advanced
geocoding needs through ArcGIS World Geocoding Service, StreetMap
Premium for ArcGIS North America, and ArcGIS World Geocoder.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005684/en/
Geocoding for 150 million addresses available for organizations needing up-to-date, accurate location data. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Esri will add BuildingFootprintUSA data to its collection of ArcGIS
Online basemaps. The data will be available to all ArcGIS users for no
additional cost and can be discovered in the Living Atlas of the World.
Building footprints provide true rooftop geocoding accuracy. This data
is enriched with business list data, real property data, household
demographics, and more. As ArcGIS learns to identify polygons and
building footprints, the new data can be fed back to the platform,
ensuring the most up-to-date information is always available.
"Esri is at the forefront of GIS innovation," said Karl Urich, president
of BuildingFootprintUSA. "Esri makes cutting-edge advances in machine
learning, artificial intelligence, high-accuracy geocoding, and online
access to data; GIS users across all industries benefit. We are excited
to be a part of that innovation."
BuildingFootprintUSA curates existing building footprint data from
hundreds of sources in the United States and Canada and uses advanced
technologies to develop data in areas where no source currently exists.
The company is on track to provide addressed building footprint coverage
for 75 percent of the US population by the end of 2018. Besides rooftop
geocoding accuracy for 150 million unique addresses, the building height
and ground elevation are included for more than 55 million buildings.
BuildingFootprintUSA updates and grows the data every two months.
"We are excited to bring our users a new degree of accuracy in address
information," said Sean Breyer, Esri Living Atlas program manager.
"Industries that rely on property and building data need frequently
updated information to make effective decisions, and the ArcGIS
integration of BuildingFootprintUSA data gives them an advantage in
tasks like development for new real estate projects or infrastructure."
Living Atlas is the foremost collection of geographic information from
around the globe, and provides access to thousands of trusted data
layers from Esri, its partners, as well as the entire GIS community.
Esri will also use the BuildingFootprintUSA data in its latest deep
learning technology. Location isn't just a common thread tying together
disparate datasets for machine learning models—often it provides
information leading to the most interesting and impactful insights.
To stay informed about BuildingFootprintUSA data, and for updates on its
availability, visit go.esri.com/BuildingFootprintUSA
About Esri
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS)
software, offers the most powerful mapping and spatial analytics
technology available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the
full potential of data to improve operational and business results.
Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations
including the world's largest cities, most national governments,
75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and
universities. Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital
transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and location analytics to
inform the most authoritative maps in the world. Visit us at esri.com.
