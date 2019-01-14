Esri : President Jack Dangermond to Keynote GeoBuiz Summit

The Market-Leading GIS Software Provider Will Sponsor the Fifth Annual Gathering of Geospatial Professionals

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced that its founder and president, Jack Dangermond, will be a keynote speaker at GeoBuiz Summit, addressing issues impacting businesses, innovation, and governance dynamics. Additionally, Esri's The Science of Where will be recognized with a GeoBuiz Innovation Award for "Marketing Campaign of the Year." The GeoBuiz Summit is a two-day event, hosted by Geospatial Media, and attended by geospatial industry professionals.

In his keynote talk, Dangermond will detail how Esri's comprehensive cloud-based strategy and services-based framework are helping thousands of organizations around the world integrate mapping and geospatial analyses into their applications, providing new insights into complex problems. These capabilities will drive productivity, efficiency, and competitive differentiation by delivering location intelligence on demand throughout the enterprise, enabling organizations to make timely and better-informed business decisions.

"Most of Esri’s customers, including leading businesses as well as most local, state, and national governments, are systematically integrating our cloud-based spatial capabilities into their operations," Dangermond said. "These capabilities and services are simple to use and available for businesses and agencies of all sizes."

The GeoBuiz Summit, sponsored by Esri, will take place in San Francisco, California, January 14–15, 2019. The Innovation Awards were created by Geospatial Media to recognize companies that are trailblazers in the geospatial industry, and will be presented on January 14 at the Gala Dinner at Hotel Intercontinental.

Esri was recently named a leader in location intelligence platforms by Forrester Research, Inc., in The Forrester Wave™: Location Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2018. To learn more about Esri's ranking, visit esri.com/forresterwave.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful Geospatial Cloud available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

