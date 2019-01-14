Esri : President Jack Dangermond to Keynote GeoBuiz Summit

Esri,
the global leader in location intelligence, today announced that its
founder and president, Jack Dangermond, will be a keynote speaker at GeoBuiz
Summit, addressing issues impacting businesses, innovation, and
governance dynamics. Additionally, Esri's The Science of Where will be
recognized with a GeoBuiz Innovation Award for "Marketing Campaign of
the Year." The GeoBuiz Summit is a two-day event, hosted by Geospatial
Media, and attended by geospatial industry professionals.
In his keynote talk, Dangermond will detail how Esri's comprehensive
cloud-based strategy and services-based framework are helping thousands
of organizations around the world integrate mapping and geospatial
analyses into their applications, providing new insights into complex
problems. These capabilities will drive productivity, efficiency, and
competitive differentiation by delivering location intelligence on
demand throughout the enterprise, enabling organizations to make timely
and better-informed business decisions.
"Most of Esri’s customers, including leading businesses as well as most
local, state, and national governments, are systematically integrating
our cloud-based spatial capabilities into their operations," Dangermond
said. "These capabilities and services are simple to use and available
for businesses and agencies of all sizes."
The GeoBuiz Summit, sponsored by Esri, will take place in San Francisco,
California, January 14–15, 2019. The Innovation Awards were created by
Geospatial Media to recognize companies that are trailblazers in the
geospatial industry, and will be presented on January 14 at the Gala
Dinner at Hotel Intercontinental.
Esri was recently named a leader in location intelligence platforms by
Forrester Research, Inc., in The Forrester Wave™: Location
Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2018. To learn more about Esri's ranking,
visit esri.com/forresterwave.
About Esri
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system
software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful
Geospatial Cloud available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock
the full potential of data to improve operational and business results.
Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations
including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75
percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and
universities. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information
technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital
transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics.
Visit us at esri.com.
Copyright © 2019 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo,
The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service
marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European
Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products
or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or
registered marks of their respective mark owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005241/en/