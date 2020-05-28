Log in
Esri : Publishes Second Edition of GIS Analysis Guide

05/28/2020 | 12:33pm EDT

New Book Teaches How to Understand the Foundations of Spatial Analysis

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of The Esri Guide to GIS Analysis, Volume 1: Geographic Patterns and Relationships, second edition. With easier-to-read maps and text, this new edition updates a classic guide and teaches how to understand foundational spatial analysis patterns that provide geographic insights.

Readers learn the basic concepts of spatial analysis and GIS and build on that understanding with essential mapmaking skills to unveil and display patterns and relationships. The second edition of this book also is a guide to online lessons that reinforce these concepts and demonstrate real-world GIS application.

Written for both new and experienced GIS users and using an easy-to-follow format, The Esri Guide to GIS Analysis helps readers build foundational skills for the basic tasks needed to handle a wide range of analysis applications and prepares them for developing more advanced GIS skills. Authored by Andy Mitchell, a technical writer with more than 30 years' experience in GIS, the new edition gives readers a better understanding of how analysis of geography can reveal important location-based data such as population growth over time; landmass changes; and the relative proximity of one element to another in space.

The Esri Guide to GIS Analysis, Volume 1: Geographic Patterns and Relationships, second edition, is available in print (ISBN: 9781589485792, 312 pages, US$49.95) and as an e-book (ISBN: 9781589485808, 312 pages, US$49.95). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the US, as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the US Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2020 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.


© Business Wire 2020
