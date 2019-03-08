Esri : Recognizes Women's Contributions to GIS in New Book

23 Stories of Extraordinary Women Improving the World

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of Women and GIS: Mapping Their Stories.

Throughout history, women have greatly enriched fields from science to education, leading research and directing decisions across myriad applications. Women and GIS: Mapping Their Stories reveals how ordinary girls with very different passions overcame obstacles and became extraordinary women. Using maps and analysis, these individuals contributed to their professions, and each helped the world in unique ways.

Many women—by way of their talents, hard work, and integrity—have contributed significantly to the betterment of our planet and our lives; Women and GIS: Mapping Their Stories collects the portraits of 23 such women. Connected by GIS, these women strove for excellence; didn't give up; and, through their courageous and creative experiences, inspire all. Readers will hear stories from astronauts, oceanographers, archaeologists, ecologists, teachers, community activists, a Nobel Prize winner, and many more.

Sharing the experiences of their childhoods, the misstarts and challenges they faced, and the lessons they learned, each story shows how several women have gone on to improve the planet.

Women and GIS: Mapping Their Stories is available in softcover (ISBN: 9781589485679, 232 pages, US$14.99), in hardcover (ISBN: 9781589485280, 232 pages, US$24.99), and as an e-book (ISBN: 9781589485297, US$14.99). All editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005089/en/