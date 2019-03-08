Esri : Recognizes Women's Contributions to GIS in New Book

Esri,
the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the
publication of Women
and GIS: Mapping Their Stories.
Throughout history, women have greatly enriched fields from science to
education, leading research and directing decisions across myriad
applications. Women and GIS: Mapping Their Stories reveals how
ordinary girls with very different passions overcame obstacles and
became extraordinary women. Using maps and analysis, these individuals
contributed to their professions, and each helped the world in unique
ways.
Many women—by way of their talents, hard work, and integrity—have
contributed significantly to the betterment of our planet and our lives; Women
and GIS: Mapping Their Stories collects the portraits of 23 such
women. Connected by GIS, these women strove for excellence; didn't give
up; and, through their courageous and creative experiences, inspire all.
Readers will hear stories from astronauts, oceanographers,
archaeologists, ecologists, teachers, community activists, a Nobel Prize
winner, and many more.
Sharing the experiences of their childhoods, the misstarts and
challenges they faced, and the lessons they learned, each story shows
how several women have gone on to improve the planet.
Women and GIS: Mapping Their Stories is available in softcover
(ISBN: 9781589485679, 232 pages, US$14.99), in hardcover (ISBN:
9781589485280, 232 pages, US$24.99), and as an e-book (ISBN:
9781589485297, US$14.99). All editions can be obtained from most online
retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress
or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders
for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors
to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact
Esri book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.
