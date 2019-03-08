Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Esri : Recognizes Women's Contributions to GIS in New Book

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 10:01am EST

23 Stories of Extraordinary Women Improving the World

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of Women and GIS: Mapping Their Stories.

Throughout history, women have greatly enriched fields from science to education, leading research and directing decisions across myriad applications. Women and GIS: Mapping Their Stories reveals how ordinary girls with very different passions overcame obstacles and became extraordinary women. Using maps and analysis, these individuals contributed to their professions, and each helped the world in unique ways.

Many women—by way of their talents, hard work, and integrity—have contributed significantly to the betterment of our planet and our lives; Women and GIS: Mapping Their Stories collects the portraits of 23 such women. Connected by GIS, these women strove for excellence; didn't give up; and, through their courageous and creative experiences, inspire all. Readers will hear stories from astronauts, oceanographers, archaeologists, ecologists, teachers, community activists, a Nobel Prize winner, and many more.

Sharing the experiences of their childhoods, the misstarts and challenges they faced, and the lessons they learned, each story shows how several women have gone on to improve the planet.

Women and GIS: Mapping Their Stories is available in softcover (ISBN: 9781589485679, 232 pages, US$14.99), in hardcover (ISBN: 9781589485280, 232 pages, US$24.99), and as an e-book (ISBN: 9781589485297, US$14.99). All editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aLeadership Advisory Firm ghSMART Wins #1 Ranking in the 2019 Vault Study of "Best Consulting Firms to Work For" in the Category of Interaction with Clients
PR
10:11aIndependent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
GL
10:10aTrump says U.S. will do 'very well' with or without a trade deal with China
RE
10:10aWAL MART STORES : Sparking Change for Women, Girls and the Next Generation
PU
10:10aAPPLE : AR glasses tipped to launch in 2020 as an iPhone accessory
AQ
10:10aZALANDO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:10aInvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses GGX Gold and its Request to Re-analyse Tellurium in Drill Core Samples that Originally Exceeded the Upper 500 gpt Analytical Limit - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com
NE
10:09aARITZIA : Completes $330 Million Secondary Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares and Concurrent Share Repurchase of $107 Million Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares
AQ
10:08aTIBA PARKING SYSTEMS : Expands Within California Market, Wins City of Pasadena's Eight City Owned Garages With 58+ Lanes of PARCS Solutions
BU
10:06aDANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank under shareholder scrutiny over money-laundering report
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine
2INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
4EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : As trade wars rage, Emerson plots new U.S. expansion
5888 HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings falls 18 percent as top bosses cut bets

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.