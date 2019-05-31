Esri : Releases ArcGIS Excalibur, An Integrated Imagery Application

A Modern Web Application that Simplifies Imagery Exploitation and Visualization

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has released ArcGIS Excalibur, a focused web application that enables search, discover, and image exploitation for timely intelligence. Traditional imagery workflows that required trained image analysts, are now easily accessible to all analysts with ArcGIS Excalibur.

As a next generation front-end web experience, ArcGIS Excalibur is integrated with ArcGIS Enterprise to improve access, discoverability, and use of imagery of all types to include national and commercial sensors. ArcGIS Excalibur adds new value to imagery specialists as an intuitive application that streamlines structured observation management (SOM) workflows and introduces users to a modernized approach for image exploitation and analysis.

Esri now brings project-based imagery workflows to its users, and ArcGIS Excalibur Imagery Project offers a dynamic way for them to organize all resources required for an image-based task in a single location. Imagery and geospatial workflows that have traditionally been separate are now seamlessly integrated and easily accessible to all analysts using ArcGIS Excalibur.

When combined with complementary capabilities like Operations Dashboard and Insights for ArcGIS, ArcGIS Excalibur provides imagery and GIS managers and executives a simplified way to manage and supervise all imagery related tasks, metrics, or performances needed to make informed decisions and situational understandings.

Excalibur is part of a growing family of web applications that provide value to customers and further emphasizes the value, capabilities, and power of the Esri Geospatial Cloud. To learn more about ArcGIS Excalibur visit the ArcGIS Excalibur website.

