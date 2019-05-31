Esri : Releases ArcGIS Excalibur, An Integrated Imagery Application

Esri,
the global leader in location intelligence, has released ArcGIS
Excalibur, a focused web application that enables search, discover, and
image exploitation for timely intelligence. Traditional imagery
workflows that required trained image analysts, are now easily
accessible to all analysts with ArcGIS Excalibur.
As a next generation front-end web experience, ArcGIS Excalibur is
integrated with ArcGIS Enterprise to improve access, discoverability,
and use of imagery of all types to include national and commercial
sensors. ArcGIS Excalibur adds new value to imagery specialists as an
intuitive application that streamlines structured observation management
(SOM) workflows and introduces users to a modernized approach for image
exploitation and analysis.
Esri now brings project-based imagery workflows to its users, and ArcGIS
Excalibur Imagery Project offers a dynamic way for them to
organize all resources required for an image-based task in a single
location. Imagery and geospatial workflows that have traditionally been
separate are now seamlessly integrated and easily accessible to all
analysts using ArcGIS Excalibur.
When combined with complementary capabilities like Operations Dashboard
and Insights for ArcGIS, ArcGIS Excalibur provides imagery and GIS
managers and executives a simplified way to manage and supervise all
imagery related tasks, metrics, or performances needed to make informed
decisions and situational understandings.
Excalibur is part of a growing family of web applications that provide
value to customers and further emphasizes the value, capabilities, and
power of the Esri Geospatial Cloud. To learn more about ArcGIS Excalibur
visit the ArcGIS Excalibur website.
About Esri
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS)
software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful
geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential
of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969,
Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including
90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than
half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100
Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the
U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering
commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most
advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things
(IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.
