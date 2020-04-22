Log in
Esri : User Conference 2020 to be a Virtual Event

04/22/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Annual Gathering is Reimagined

Today Esri, the world’s largest mapping and GIS organization, announced that its Annual User Conference, normally held in San Diego, California, will move to a completely virtual format. This event will take place July 13-15, 2020.

The Esri User Conference (Esri UC) began forty years ago at the organization’s Redlands campus with only a handful of participants. This gathering is now the largest of its kind, bringing together technology innovators, executives, educators, scientists and many thousands of users seeking to solve challenges in their own organizations using Esri’s advanced technology.

“While not being together with our users and partners is a great disappointment to me personally, we are working hard to create an amazing event that will continue to move our community forward,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri president. “I have watched the Esri UC grow, evolve and improve, and I know this year will be no exception. My sense is that this experience will help us all learn even more about what makes our community so special.”

Registration for the virtual Esri UC is complimentary for all Esri users. The virtual format will enable these users to allow an unlimited number of attendees from across their organizations to participate.

Esri will offer live components during the Plenary Session, Esri technical sessions, and the Esri Showcase, including opportunities for networking, collaboration, and real-time interaction with Esri experts. User presentations and perennial favorite, the Map Gallery, will be featured digitally. A library of recorded sessions and demos will be available as an ongoing resource.

“I am inspired by the amazing work our users are doing in responding to COVID-19,” continued Dangermond. “They are helping save lives and change the course of this pandemic. I appreciate their understanding and patience as we navigate this challenging moment, and I look forward to being with our user community in July.”

Learn more about the Virtual UC here.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the US, as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the US Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2020 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.


© Business Wire 2020
