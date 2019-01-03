Essence Group : Provides Companies Added Security with SigmaDots Solutions

The security breaches experienced this past year by Facebook,
Ticketmaster, Marriott, Quora, and British Airways were serious and
consequential, causing serious trust issues to the companies affected.
After paying off fines, the breached companies also had to deal with
reputational damage which can potentially last for years.
In a world where the use of technology is ever-present, so is the risk
of a cyber attack — with increasingly dire consequences. So, what can be
done to dramatically reduce the effect of a cyber attack on you or your
company?
Essence and its cyber-security affiliate, SigmaDots has developed
a serverless architecture based on multiple home-hubs for large scale
IoT deployments using Blockchain methodologies that incorporates
Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. The traditional IoT deployment is
made up of a hub (gateway) each connected to a server that creates a
centralized hackable and vulnerable network.
Together with SigmaDots, Essence has created a system where the hubs,
all connected together, form a virtual server. This architecture enables
cyber protection on a very large scale and creates an intricate server
barrier that is extremely difficult to penetrate. According to Essence
Chairman and CEO Dr. Haim Amir, “The larger the mesh network is, the
more powerful it is, and the data coming from these domestic hubs and
devices gives us more power that we can harness into insights using Big
Data methodologies. We use Artificial Intelligence / deep learning to
continually improve the system and ward off all types of attacks, even
the ones we don’t know of yet.”
For nearly 25 years, Essence the global leader in the development and
production of wireless solutions for monitored security of the
residential and SMB market, has pioneered how we approach security,
convenience, and communication with their innovative security solutions.
Essence Group solutions currently protects over 3 million homes and
businesses worldwide. With the release of their next generation
professional security platform, which utilizes state-of-the-art
technologies such as IoT infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and
big data, Essence Group is perfectly positioned to be sensitive to all
security issues in the 21st century.
About Essence
Essence is a global provider of IoT connected-living solutions for
communication, security and healthcare service providers, serving
households and small-medium businesses. Leveraging 25 years of
experience and innovation with a global presence and 30 million devices
deployed worldwide, Essence is committed to developing and supporting
solutions that enhance partners’ businesses and enable people to live
fuller, better lives. The multiple award-winning Care@Home Multi-Service
Platform is an Aging-in-Place product suite offering seamless home care
monitoring indoors and outdoors, allowing independence for seniors and
peace of mind to their loved ones.
