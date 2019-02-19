Log in
Essentia Water is the Official Premium Water Sponsor of the 2019 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival

02/19/2019 | 12:16pm EST

Essentia, the pioneer of ionized alkaline bottled water in the U.S., is pleased to announce its presence at the 2019 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF®) as the official premium water sponsor.

“South Beach Wine & Food Festival® is a fantastic cultural event for the food and beverage industry and the South Beach community. I’m delighted we could support the festival for the second consecutive year and most importantly, keep attendees well hydrated,” said Ken Uptain, CEO and founder of Essentia Water.

As part of Essentia’s three-year partnership with the Festival, Essentia will be on hand at the five-day destination event from Thursday, February 21, to Sunday, February 24, offering supercharged hydration to attendees and participants. Essentia will be located at the Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village main entrance. According to Antonio Torres, Essentia’s Director of Experiential Marketing, “This year, Essentia’s booth will have an inviting lounge area designed for festival goers to relax, re-hydrate and enjoy music by DJ G-Funk.”

Going into its 18th year, the Festival will be held at various locations throughout South Florida and drew more than 60,000 attendees last year. This year, SOBEWFF® will be composed of more than 100 events crossing between Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. For tickets and a full list of events, visit sobewff.org, or call 877-762-3933 (phone sales open Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM ET). All proceeds from the Festival benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.

To learn more about Essentia, ongoing initiatives or to find a retailer near you, please visit essentiawater.com.

About Essentia Water, LLC
The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia’s philosophy is that a better you starts with a better water. Headquartered in Bothell, Washington, Essentia Water, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is now distributed in nearly 70,000 retailers across the United States. It is the number one alkaline water brand and the number one selling bottled water brand in the natural channel1. In a clinical study conducted in 2016, Essentia was shown to be better at rehydrating2. To learn more about Essentia, please visit essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on FacebookTwitter or Instagram.

1IRI/SPINS/WFM P13 2018 Ending 12/30/18.
2Results of a double-blind, placebo controlled clinical study with Essentia Water vs. a leading bottled water in healthy subjects over two hours following moderate aerobic exercise.


© Business Wire 2019
