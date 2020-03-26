Log in
Essential Partners offers free virtual dialogue series to combat COVID-19 social isolation

03/26/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

Cambridge, MA, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As officials across the United States extend the timeline for social distancing, Essential Partners (EP), a Cambridge-based nonprofit, is offering a free three-week series of virtual dialogues to help people combat the growing isolation and anxiety of this crisis. “We want to foster connecting, heartfelt conversations about the challenges of this moment,” says John Sarrouf, co-Executive Director of Essential Partners, “and to help people find hope and resilience in one another. Community is an act of courage, now more than ever.” EP’s trademark method allows people to speak openly and honestly about their fears without succumbing to them. It encourages participants to build meaningful connections, helping them tap into new reserves of hope and a shared sense of possibility for the future. Over thirty years, thousands of facilitators have been trained in EP’s approach to dialogue, communication design, and community organizing. That global network of alumni will facilitate small group dialogues for this international project. The virtual dialogues will take place over three consecutive Tuesdays at noon Eastern time beginning on March 31. They are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Register online at whatisessential.org/covid19.

Daniel Pritchard
Essential Partners
617-653-6645
daniel@whatisessential.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
