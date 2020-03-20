Essential Programs, Pinnacle Treatment Centers Facilities Remain Open During Coronavirus Pandemic

Amid the announcements in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and California—restricting non-life-sustaining businesses from being open due to the coronavirus—Pinnacle Treatment Centers is reminding its patients and staff that they offer “life-saving essential services” and are open in all of the states they operate in—California, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

In a statement released to Pinnacle Treatment Centers’ employees last night, Pinnacle CEO Joe Pritchard said, “There have been some messages recently from various state officials stating that all businesses that are not ‘life-saving’ businesses must close – this does not apply to us. The federal, state and local authorities have deemed our work ‘essential’ and, as such, need us to continue to operate. It is extremely important that we continue in our mission and remain steadfast for our fellow teammates and patients.”

Specifically, in Pennsylvania, the following opioid treatment programs will remain open to provide the necessary medication-assisted treatment for patients suffering with opioid use disorder: Alliance Medical Services of Johnstown, Alliance Medical Services of Pittsburgh Ensign I, Alliance Medical Services of Pittsburgh Ensign II, Charleroi Treatment Services, Greenfield Counseling, Hanover Treatment Services, Miners Medical, Mt. Pocono Medical, Northeast Family Health Care, Pinnacle Treatment Services of Aliquippa, State College Medical, Summit Medical Services, and Williamsport Family Medical Center.

In New Jersey, the following opioid treatment programs will remain open to provide the necessary medication-assisted treatment for patients suffering with opioid use disorder: Delaware Valley Medical, Hamilton Treatment Services, Middletown Medical, Ocean Medical Services, Ocean Monmouth Care, Stateline Medical, Suboxone Services of Brick, Suboxone Services of Manahawkin, Suboxone Services of Monmouth County, Suboxone Services of Phillipsburg, Suboxone Services of Toms River, and Vineland Treatment Services.

In Indiana, the following detox and residential treatment programs will remain open: Recovery Works Cambridge City and Recovery Works Merrillville.

In Kentucky, the following detox and residential treatment programs will remain open: Recovery Works Elizabethtown, Recovery Works Georgetown, Recovery Works London, Recovery Works Mayfield, and Recovery Works South Shore. The following opioid treatment programs will remain open: Daviess Treatment Services LLC, NKY Med, and WKY Medical LLC. The following opioid medication units will remain open: Carrollton Treatment Services, Maysville Medical LLC, Georgetown Medical LLC, and Simpson Treatment LLC.

In Virginia, the following outpatient addiction treatment program will remain open: Leesburg Treatment Services. The following opioid treatment programs will remain open: American Addiction Treatment Center Gloucester, American Addiction Treatment Center Newport News, American Addiction Treatment Center Williamsburg, FCCR Fredericksburg, FCCR Radford, FCCR Southlake, and Pulaski Medical.

In Ohio, the following detox and residential treatment center will remain open: Recovery Works Columbus. The following opioid treatment programs will remain open: Akron Treatment Services, AMC of Columbus, Chillicothe Treatment Services, Covedale Treatment Services, Dayton Treatment Services, Elyria Treatment Services, Milford Treatment Services, Pinnacle Treatment Services of Athens, Pinnacle Treatment Services of Georgetown, Pinnacle Treatment Services of Ravenna, Toledo Treatment Services, Youngstown Treatment Services, and Zanesville Treatment Services. The following opioid medication unit will remain open: Georgetown Treatment Services.

In California, all Aegis Treatment Centers opioid treatment programs, which are owned and operated by Pinnacle Treatment Centers, will remain open to treat patients.

Dave Long, Chief Talent Officer for Pinnacle Treatment Centers, addressed employees yesterday, “We want to first start by saying how much we value your steadfast commitment and unwavering focus on our patients during these trying times. Your work is difficult under normal circumstances, even more difficult during this crisis. The rest of your Pinnacle team, your local communities and your patients appreciate you more than you know. We are working around the clock to support you and our patients.”

A dedicated Pinnacle coronavirus hotline has been set up for patients and staff to call 24/7 with any questions: 888-905-1181. Or, patients can find information online at: https://pinnacletreatment.com/covid-19-update/

