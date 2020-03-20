Essential Utilities : 3

|
SEC Form 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FORM 3
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMISSION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OMB Number:
|
3235-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
|
|
|
|
0104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated average burden
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SECURITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
hours per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
response:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
|
*
|
|
|
|
2. Date of Event
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
Essential Utilities, Inc.[ WTRG ]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Franks Wendy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Requiring Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03/16/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to
|
5. If Amendment, Date of Original
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ONE QUEEN STREET EAST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUITE 2500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X Director
|
|
10% Owner
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Officer (give
|
|
Other (specify
|
(Check Applicable Line)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
title below)
|
|
below)
|
|
|
|
X
|
Form filed by One Reporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TORONTO A6
|
M5C 2W5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form filed by More than One
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Amount of Securities
|
|
3. Ownership
|
|
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficially Owned (Instr.
|
|
Form: Direct
|
|
Ownership (Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4)
|
|
|
|
(D) or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) (Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
2. Date Exercisable and
|
|
3. Title and Amount of Securities
|
4.
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
|
|
|
|
6. Nature of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expiration Date
|
|
Underlying Derivative Security
|
Conversion
|
|
Ownership
|
|
Indirect Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
or Exercise
|
|
Form:
|
|
Ownership (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price of
|
|
|
Direct (D)
|
|
5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
Derivative
|
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
Security
|
|
(I) (Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
Title
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No securities are beneficially owned.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ Wendy Franks
|
|
|
|
|
03/19/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
** Signature of Reporting
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Essential Utilities Inc. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 07:57:08 UTC