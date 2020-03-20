Log in
Essential Utilities : 3

03/20/2020 | 03:58am EDT

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE

COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

0104

Estimated average burden

0.5

SECURITIES

hours per

response:

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person

*

2. Date of Event

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

(Month/Day/Year)

Essential Utilities, Inc.[ WTRG ]

Franks Wendy

Requiring Statement

03/16/2020

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to

5. If Amendment, Date of Original

Issuer

Filed (Month/Day/Year)

ONE QUEEN STREET EAST

(Check all applicable)

SUITE 2500

X Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing

Officer (give

Other (specify

(Check Applicable Line)

title below)

below)

X

Form filed by One Reporting

(Street)

Person

TORONTO A6

M5C 2W5

Form filed by More than One

Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial

Beneficially Owned (Instr.

Form: Direct

Ownership (Instr. 5)

4)

(D) or Indirect

(I) (Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security

Conversion

Ownership

Indirect Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 4)

or Exercise

Form:

Ownership (Instr.

Price of

Direct (D)

5)

Amount

Derivative

or Indirect

or

Security

(I) (Instr. 5)

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

No securities are beneficially owned.

/s/ Wendy Franks

03/19/2020

** Signature of Reporting

Date

Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Essential Utilities Inc. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 07:57:08 UTC
