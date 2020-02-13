Essential Utilities Inc. : Announces New President of Aqua New Jersey

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced today the appointment of Lawrence R. Carson, P.E., as president of its Aqua New Jersey subsidiary, which provides drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 174,000 people in 31 municipalities statewide.

Carson brings more than 30 years’ experience in engineering and utility leadership to the company. Most recently, Carson served as owner and president of Carson Management Consulting Co., where he provided engineering and management consulting services with a focus on service delivery improvement to multiple utility and municipal clients and projects. Previously, he was a senior design engineer with Sustainable Energy Generation Group based in Wilmington, Del. and served more than 20 years in various leadership roles with the City of Wilmington.

“Larry is a seasoned leader with broad and diverse experience across multiple areas of expertise,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin. “His energy and water utility experience, coupled with his strong engineering background, make him a terrific fit to lead our New Jersey operation into the future.”

Carson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Delaware. He is a licensed professional engineer in both Delaware and Maryland.

Following the closing of the Peoples acquisition, Essential will be one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential will be committed to proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance of water and natural gas in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.essential.co.

