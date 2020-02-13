Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Essential Utilities Inc. : Announces New President of Aqua New Jersey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 01:31pm EST

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced today the appointment of Lawrence R. Carson, P.E., as president of its Aqua New Jersey subsidiary, which provides drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 174,000 people in 31 municipalities statewide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005780/en/

Lawrence Carson (Photo: Business Wire)

Lawrence Carson (Photo: Business Wire)

Carson brings more than 30 years’ experience in engineering and utility leadership to the company. Most recently, Carson served as owner and president of Carson Management Consulting Co., where he provided engineering and management consulting services with a focus on service delivery improvement to multiple utility and municipal clients and projects. Previously, he was a senior design engineer with Sustainable Energy Generation Group based in Wilmington, Del. and served more than 20 years in various leadership roles with the City of Wilmington.

“Larry is a seasoned leader with broad and diverse experience across multiple areas of expertise,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin. “His energy and water utility experience, coupled with his strong engineering background, make him a terrific fit to lead our New Jersey operation into the future.”

Carson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Delaware. He is a licensed professional engineer in both Delaware and Maryland.

Following the closing of the Peoples acquisition, Essential will be one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential will be committed to proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance of water and natural gas in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.essential.co.

WTRG (General)


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:02pWILH WILHELMSEN : Results for the fourth quarter 2019
PU
02:01pCancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | High Prevalence and Incidence of Cancer Cachexia to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:01pCDK GLOBAL : Teams up With Microsoft to Drive Dealer and Developer-Led Innovation in Automotive Industry
BU
02:01pARC and Amadeus Join Forces to Accelerate Adoption of NDC in North America
BU
02:01pWELLS FARGO MPANY : to Present at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Financial Services Forum
BU
02:01pVAUTO : Announces a New Way to Look at New Car Inventory with Conquest™ Enhancements at NADA 2020
PR
02:01pRiptide Bioscience Announces Discovery of Novel Immune Checkpoint
BU
02:01pConsole Mattiacci Law Represents Older IKEA Workers Rejected For Promotion In Two Additional Collective Action Age Discrimination Lawsuits
GL
02:01pConifer Holdings Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call/Webcast for Thursday, February 27, 2020
GL
02:01pScott Trevino Promoted to Senior Vice President of Product Management and Solutions at TRIMEDX
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 2019 Profit, Sales Rose
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: 2019 operating profit stable at 1.26bn – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio signi..
4SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Launch Offer of EUR29 a Share for RIB Software
5ORANGE : Orange 2019 Profit Soared

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group