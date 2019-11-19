Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Essentium Boosts Leadership in Industrial-Scale Additive Manufacturing with Launch of High Temperature Materials and New HSE Models

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 12:01am EST

Demonstrates benefits and impact of an open ecosystem at Formnext 2019

- Introduces high-temperature materials

- Demonstrates new HSE models

- Announces Expanded Partnerships

Formnext : November 19-22, 2019 | Hall 12.1 – Stand D31| Germany

Today at Formnext 2019, Essentium, Inc., announced the expansion of its additive manufacturing (AM) platform with the introduction of high-temperature (HT) materials and new models of its award winning Essentium High Speed Extrusion (HSE™) Printing Platform. The nozzle temperature of the new HSE 180•S HT reaches 550°C and uses a wide variety of materials to produce parts that can withstand temperatures of 180°C. In bringing high-temperature AM capabilities to market without compromising speed, strength, scale or economics, Essentium has accelerated the potential of industrial-scale AM, and delivered on its commitment to create a global, open ecosystem that puts customers in control of their innovation.

While additive manufacturing is starting to play an integral part in manufacturers’ production lines, broad adoption has been hampered by access to a broad set of materials that meet customer requirements for reliability, repeatability and performance of 3D printed parts in industrial environments. To help remove this barrier, Essentium has introduced four new materials including PEEK, High-Temperature Nylon (HTN), HTN-CF25 and HTN-Z (ESD safe) designed to deliver high heat, chemical and fatigue resistance and high strength for industrial applications.

At Formnext 2019, Essentium will introduce the Essentium HSE 180•S Series, which includes a low-temperature (LT) and high temperature (HT) machine; and will showcase how its new high-temperature materials open up more capabilities for AM users such as for producing high-performance machine parts, tools, jigs and fixtures for industries like aerospace, semiconductor, device manufacturing and oil and gas.

In addition to introducing the high-temperature HSE 3D printing platform, Essentium announced it will seamlessly integrate Materialise 3D printing Magics Essentials software with the Essentium HSE 3D Printer. The integration between software and printer delivers an open and complete FFF suite comprising an end-to-end workflow with all features needed for industrial scale 3D manufacturing to transform factory floors.

The Essentium/Materialise partnership solves manufacturers’ need for fully integrated, end-to-end software and hardware additive manufacturing platforms that will allow them to accelerate their adoption of industrial-scale additive manufacturing. The two companies share a common vision of putting innovation in the hands of customers by creating an open market model which will fuel the adoption of 3D printing in the industrial field by offering more control, choice in materials and production capabilities - at unparalleled economics and volumes.

Supporting Quotes

Essentium CEO and Co-founder, Blake Teipel, “We are on the verge of a digital industrial revolution where 3D mass production is set to transform the $12 trillion manufacturing industry. The combination of the Essentium ground-breaking 3D printing platform with innovative new materials and Materialise’s range of software solutions which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry will help tip the balance to full scale adoption. The future of industrial scale additive manufacturing is now in the hands of our customers.”

Materialise Senior Market Director, Karel Brans, “There is vast potential in the additive manufacturing market and even more potential for innovative ideas to be realized. We value our collaboration with innovators like Essentium as we aim to meet growing worldwide demand for production-scale 3D manufactured parts by offering users more control, more choice in materials and ultimately lower cost and higher volume.”

About Essentium

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials enabling the world’s top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:35aVOLTALIA SA : the Taconnaz (4.5MW) hydropower plant has produced its first kilowatt hours: water from the Mont-Blanc is used to fight global warming
EQ
01:33aAFL-CIO's Trumka says more work remains on US-Mexico-Canada trade deal
RE
01:32aELEKTA : Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's second quarter 2019/20
AQ
01:32aEDGEWARE PUBL : & ENENSYS Technologies Form Product & Sales Alliance
AQ
01:31aSSM PUBL : Profits impacted by revaluations, cash flow not affected
AQ
01:31aPOLARCOOL AB : (publ) establishes PolarCap® System in the German hockey league through a deal with Adler Mannheim
AQ
01:31aToyota says labour officials found it responsible for worker suicide
RE
01:31aRicoh Group Moves Regional Hub to Dubai Silicon Oasis
BU
01:30aSINCH AB (PUBL) : Sinch issues bonds of SEK 750 million
GL
01:30aNANOVIRICIDES : Files Quarterly Report for Period Ending September 30, 2019 - HerpeCide™ Drug Candidate IND Enabling Studies Update, Progressing Towards Clinical Trials
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
2NOKIA OYJ : Nokia secures 49th commercial contract by fully supporting DOCOMO PACIFIC to deliver first commerc..
3Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA Announces Scalable GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer in the Microsoft Azure Cloud
5BILIBILI INC. : BILIBILI: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group