Essentium Boosts Leadership in Industrial-Scale Additive Manufacturing with Launch of High Temperature Materials and New HSE Models

Demonstrates benefits and impact of an open ecosystem at Formnext 2019

- Introduces high-temperature materials

- Demonstrates new HSE models

- Announces Expanded Partnerships

Formnext : November 19-22, 2019 | Hall 12.1 – Stand D31| Germany

Today at Formnext 2019, Essentium, Inc., announced the expansion of its additive manufacturing (AM) platform with the introduction of high-temperature (HT) materials and new models of its award winning Essentium High Speed Extrusion (HSE™) Printing Platform. The nozzle temperature of the new HSE 180•S HT reaches 550°C and uses a wide variety of materials to produce parts that can withstand temperatures of 180°C. In bringing high-temperature AM capabilities to market without compromising speed, strength, scale or economics, Essentium has accelerated the potential of industrial-scale AM, and delivered on its commitment to create a global, open ecosystem that puts customers in control of their innovation.

While additive manufacturing is starting to play an integral part in manufacturers’ production lines, broad adoption has been hampered by access to a broad set of materials that meet customer requirements for reliability, repeatability and performance of 3D printed parts in industrial environments. To help remove this barrier, Essentium has introduced four new materials including PEEK, High-Temperature Nylon (HTN), HTN-CF25 and HTN-Z (ESD safe) designed to deliver high heat, chemical and fatigue resistance and high strength for industrial applications.

At Formnext 2019, Essentium will introduce the Essentium HSE 180•S Series, which includes a low-temperature (LT) and high temperature (HT) machine; and will showcase how its new high-temperature materials open up more capabilities for AM users such as for producing high-performance machine parts, tools, jigs and fixtures for industries like aerospace, semiconductor, device manufacturing and oil and gas.

In addition to introducing the high-temperature HSE 3D printing platform, Essentium announced it will seamlessly integrate Materialise 3D printing Magics Essentials software with the Essentium HSE 3D Printer. The integration between software and printer delivers an open and complete FFF suite comprising an end-to-end workflow with all features needed for industrial scale 3D manufacturing to transform factory floors.

The Essentium/Materialise partnership solves manufacturers’ need for fully integrated, end-to-end software and hardware additive manufacturing platforms that will allow them to accelerate their adoption of industrial-scale additive manufacturing. The two companies share a common vision of putting innovation in the hands of customers by creating an open market model which will fuel the adoption of 3D printing in the industrial field by offering more control, choice in materials and production capabilities - at unparalleled economics and volumes.

Supporting Quotes

Essentium CEO and Co-founder, Blake Teipel, “We are on the verge of a digital industrial revolution where 3D mass production is set to transform the $12 trillion manufacturing industry. The combination of the Essentium ground-breaking 3D printing platform with innovative new materials and Materialise’s range of software solutions which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry will help tip the balance to full scale adoption. The future of industrial scale additive manufacturing is now in the hands of our customers.”

Materialise Senior Market Director, Karel Brans, “There is vast potential in the additive manufacturing market and even more potential for innovative ideas to be realized. We value our collaboration with innovators like Essentium as we aim to meet growing worldwide demand for production-scale 3D manufactured parts by offering users more control, more choice in materials and ultimately lower cost and higher volume.”

About Essentium

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials enabling the world’s top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing.

