Essentium Closes $22.2 Million Series A Funding

Essentium,
Inc., a leading provider and innovator of disruptive 3D printing
solutions for industrial additive manufacturing, today announced that it
has closed $22.2 million in Series A funding. The round was led by BASF
Venture Capital with participation from Materialise, Genesis Park, and
previous seed round investors. BASF Venture Capital Investment Manager,
Sven Thate, will join the Essentium board. The funding round will be
used to scale manufacturing, engineering, international distribution,
sales and marketing operations to meet market demand for the recently
introduced Essentium High Speed Extrusion (HSE) Platform.
The fact that the Essentium Series A round of financing is one of the
highest in the history of additive manufacturing illustrates the role
the company will play in transitioning the category from hype to
implementation. The multi-billion-dollar potential of additive
manufacturing has long been hampered by an inability to produce parts to
a similar strength, speed and scale of injection molded parts.
Essentium's innovation in materials and production platforms has solved
this and is poised to have profound impact in the production and
manufacturing workflow of automotive, aerospace, contract manufacturing
and biomedical industries.
Essentium has operations in College Station, Texas; Orange County,
California; and Shanghai, China. These areas are set to benefit through
employment and business creation opportunities from the fast-growing
additive manufacturing market and its impact on industries such as
automotive, aerospace, biomedical, contract manufacturing, and oil and
gas.
SUPPORTING QUOTES:
BASF Venture Capital investment manager, Sven Thate: “Unleashing
and accelerating the potential of additive manufacturing for our
customers is a priority for BASF. Our investment, together with the
strategic market partnership BASF has with Essentium, advances this
strategy.”
Genesis Park founding partner, Paul Hobby: “Essentium falls right
in our sweet spot of sponsoring local enterprise and helping fast growth
companies successfully scale to the next level. The emerging technology
and innovation ecosystem in Texas define the future of our regional
economy. Sustainable efficiency is key to competitiveness in our legacy
energy businesses, and Essentium offers great possibilities for those
sectors as well.”
Essentium co-founder and CEO, Blake Teipel: “Industrial additive
manufacturing is ripe for transformation. The problem/solution paradigm
is made clear through independent research we commissioned among
executives in industrial manufacturing where 100% of respondents
reported obstacles in using 3D printing for large scale production, and
88% stated that their industries will save billions of dollars in
production costs when the barriers are eliminated. Eliminating these
barriers is what Essentium is delivering on.”
About Essentium
As innovators in both materials and production systems, Essentium is
committed to creating digitally-enabled solutions at scale for the
world's top manufacturers. Essentium provides a new generation of
industrial 3D manufacturing platforms with performance, reliability, and
economics in mind.
