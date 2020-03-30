Log in
Essity :'s Board of Directors Proposes Postponement of Dividend Decision

03/30/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting on April 2, 2020, the Board of Directors will propose that the Meeting postpones a decision regarding the dividend for 2019 until an Extraordinary General Meeting no later than November 2020. The Board of Directors' previous assessment of a dividend of SEK 6.25 per share remains. The final assessment on the size of the dividend will, however, be taken at a later date when the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic are better understood.

Essity had a very strong 2019 in terms of earnings and market development. Moreover, Essity has a robust financial position and a solid funding situation. Earlier periods of declining activity in the global economy have had a limited impact on the company. The Board of Directors is therefore of the opinion that the company is well positioned for a possible global economic slowdown. 

The rapid spread of COVID-19 and related current and any future countermeasures mean the level of uncertainty in future forecasts is much greater than normal. The Board of Directors' recommendation to postpone the dividend decision was made against this background.

NB: This is information that Essity is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on March 30, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Manager, +46-8-788-51-55 

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46-8-788-52-51, per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46-8-788-51-30, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-s-board-of-directors-proposes-postponement-of-dividend-decision,c3077215

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3077215/1221123.pdf

Essity's Board of Directors proposes postponement of dividend decision

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essitys-board-of-directors-proposes-postponement-of-dividend-decision-301031853.html

SOURCE Essity


© PRNewswire 2020
