Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Esso Australia Pty : Deepwater Gippsland commences exploration drilling program to find new gas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 09:02am CEST

Monday 27 Aug. 2018 - 1:26 A.M. AEST

Esso Deepwater Gippsland is drilling two exploration wells, known as Baldfish and Hairtail, on the VIC/P70 block as part of its investment program to find and bring online new gas supplies. Esso Deepwater Gippsland holds a 100 percent interest in the VIC/P70 block, which is approximately 90km off the East Gippsland Victorian coast.

Diamond Offshore's Ocean Monarch semi-submersible drilling rig is drilling the wells, which is expected to take several months.

Chairman Richard Owen said this ambitious exploration drilling program adds a new, exciting chapter to the exploration of the Gippsland Basin.

'The two wells will be drilled in water depths ranging from 350 to 700 meters, amongst the deepest water depths drilled in the Gippsland Basin,' Mr Owen said.

'These wells are targeting gas prospects, with the objective of proving up resources for timely development and contribution to the Australian domestic gas market.'

The AUD$120 million investment in drilling by Esso Deepwater Gippsland is in addition to other recent investments by ExxonMobil Australia in Victoria, including the AUD$4.5 billion Kipper Tuna Turrum offshore project, the AUD$1 billion Longford Gas Conditioning Plant and the future development of the West Barracouta gas field.

'This $120 million exploration drilling program demonstrates our commitment to bringing new gas supplies to the domestic market,' Mr Owen said.

'ExxonMobil Australia is also actively considering a potential LNG import project to bring additional supply to the east coast gas market.'

ExxonMobil Australia has more than 50 years of experience in Bass Strait and in 2019 celebrates its 50th year of gas production as part of the iconic Gippsland Basin Joint Venture.

Since the first well was drilled in 1965 in Bass Strait, approximately four billion barrels of crude oil and eight trillion cubic feet of natural gas have been produced.

Contact:

Travis Parnaby
03 9261 0291
travis.j.parnaby@exxonmobil.com

Disclaimer

Esso Australia Pty Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 07:01:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:32aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Nutrition EDGE workshop | Cloncurry, Queensland
PU
09:28aChina warns investment may weaken further, to make "good use" of fiscal policy
RE
09:22aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Automotive Catalyst Market worth $15.73 billion by 2023
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:04aOil dips as trade row weighs, Iran sanctions expected to cut supply
RE
09:02aESSO AUSTRALIA PTY : Deepwater Gippsland commences exploration drilling program to find new gas
PU
08:58aPowell sets Fed's course with data-based judgement
RE
08:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures hit record high following speech from Fed's Powell
RE
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk's U-turn on Tesla deal could intensify his legal, regulatory woes
4METRO : METRO : faces shake-up of shareholder structure
5Mexico, U.S. closing in on NAFTA deal, talks to resume Monday

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.