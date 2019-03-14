Esso Australia Pty : ExxonMobil Australia Group of Companies appoints new Chairman

MELBOURNE: Effective 1 April 2019, Richard Owen, Chairman of ExxonMobil Australia Group of Companies for the past six years, will move into the position of Upstream Business Development Executive and continue to be based in Melbourne.

Concurrently Nathan Fay will be appointed to the position of Chairman of the ExxonMobil Australia Group of Companies, based in Melbourne, Australia.

Mr. Fay joined ExxonMobil International Limited's commercial business in London in 2002. Throughout his career he has held senior commercial and executive positions spanning ExxonMobil's global upstream activities. This has included assignments in Houston and Qatar, including supply chain management for Australian natural gas and liquids production.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom.

-ENDS-

ExxonMobil Australia is this country's oldest petroleum company, operating since 1895. ExxonMobil is committed to utilising advanced technology to safely provide reliable supplies of energy in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Learn more about us at www.exxonmobil.com.au.

Contact:



Media enquiries:

Travis Parnaby

03 9261 0291