Estácio Participações : Material Fact - Acquisition of Grupo Athenas Closing

07/28/2020 | 06:51am EDT

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ ME) 08.807.432/0001-10

State Registry (NIRE) 33.3.0028205-0

MATERIAL FACT

Acquisition of Grupo Athenas - Closing

YDUQS Participações S.A. ("Company"; "YDUQS") - (B3: YDUQ3; OTC: YDUQY), pursuant to art. 157, §4 of the Law No 6,404/76 and in compliance with CVM instruction No. 358, in accordance with Material Facts of June 04th of 2020 and the Notice to the Market of July 21st, 2020, hereby informs the market and the general public that IREP Sociedade de Ensino Superior, Médio e Fundamental Ltda., its wholly-owned subsidiary, has concluded on July 27th, 2020, the acquisition of 100% of the quotas issued by Athenas Serviços Administrativos Ltda.; Centro de Educação de Rolim de Moura Ltda.; Centro de Educação do Pantanal Ltda.; Pimenta Bueno Serviços Educacionais Ltda.; União Educacional Meta Ltda. and UNIJIPA - União das Escolas Superiores de Ji-Paraná Ltda. ("Grupo Athenas"), for the total amount of R$106,000,000.00 in cash and R$14,000,000.00 on the 5th anniversary of the closing date.

Rio de Janeiro, July 28th 2020

Eduardo Haiama

CFO and Investor Relation Officer

Disclaimer

Estácio Participações SA published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 10:50:06 UTC
